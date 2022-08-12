‘America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Opens Up About the Two Unforgettable Auditions of His Career

Simon Cowell has had a long career of talent judging. He has been on shows such as “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “X Factor,” and more. He recently opened up about his two most unforgettable auditions.

Cowell is known for seeing the star potential in some performers. Two of his most famous auditions have turned into pop-sensation groups — One Direction (Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne) and Fifth Harmony (Normani, Dinah Jane, Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui). Both groups have since taken hiatuses, but many of the members of both groups turned over to solo careers. Two of the standouts from these groups? None other than Harry Styles and Camila Cabello.

All three of Styles’ albums have hit #1 on the charts. His latest album to do so is “Harry’s House,” which he dropped this year in May. Cowell looked back on his audition on “The X Factor,” telling Extra: “I remember his audition like it was yesterday. He was very charming, he was very confident, he was very funny, and I liked him. I just thought there’s something… special about him… You never forget those moments and, like I said, genuinely if we weren’t making people’s careers successful, I would never be making these shows today.”

Styles famously sang an a capella version of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” He received 2 yeses from the 3 judges, sending him through. From his time in One Direction to his solo career, it’s clear that Styles was meant to be a star.

Simon Cowell Looks Back on Two Memorable Auditions

The same can be said about Cabello. She was the first to break off from Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career — a very successful one.

“When I was doing ‘X Factor’ here, that she wasn’t really supposed to audition and, you know, I happened to go backstage and I saw her crying, asked her why she was crying, and she said, you know, it was too late for her to audition because she was a reserve, whatever that meant,” Cowell said to Extra. “I said to her, ‘Well, I’m one of the producers, you just got an audition,’ and you know, when those moments work, and seeing Camilla today or Harry Styles, Leona Lewis, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, there’s been so many times luckily where I’ve been there at that moment where their career is going to go in a completely different direction. If we didn’t have those things happen, then there’d be no point making the shows.”

With talents such as those two and the rest of the bands (Zayn, Normani, and more also have successful solo careers) it is exciting to watch the shows and predict who will have the same star potential.

Cowell is currently judging on “America’s Got Talent.” The live shows are currently happening every Tuesday night on NBC.