‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding

The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!

America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Celebrates Some Vineyard Nuptials As Modern Family Costar Ties The Knot

The long-planned nuptials of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally came together recently after multiple COVID 19-related postponements. The ceremony was held at a California Vineyard and it was clearly a good time for all, looking at some fun posts shared by Sofia Vergara on her Insta page!

In one of her posts, the America’s Got Talent judge shares a pic of herself looking smiling and looking wedding-fresh. All while enjoying a summer drink with Modern Family costar, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Luv u @jessetyler @justinmikita,” the actress and talent-show judge writes in her Insta caption. Sofia Vergara then adds a red-heart emoji and a sunshine smiley face. “#wedding,” the Vergara writes as she finishes her caption.

Sofia Vergara Shares Some Wedding Fun Selfies During Modern Family Costar’s California Nuptials

In another Instagram post, Sofia Vergara shares some smiley pics as she attends Sarah Hyland’s gorgeous California wedding. In the first pic, the America’s Got Talent judge poses up against a sleek silver convertible while donning a gorgeous black and white asymmetrical summer party dress. The actress pairs the look with some peep-toe platform heels that add some extra flair to Vergara’s already glammed-up look featuring the long floral dress and the stunning billowing skirt.

“Wedding weekend,” the star writes on this Instagram post. She again pairs her message with a red heart and a smiley sun emoji.

Sofia Vergara Stuns On AGT Red Carpet

Recently, Sofia Vergara stunned fans while attending a live taping of the popular reality talent show America’s Got Talent (AGT). The 50-year-old star was a vision as she showed off her curves by donning a striking yellow floral jumpsuit during the live-taping event.

Her glamourous look featured a sweetheart neckline and a pair of matching yellow heels. Vergara’s ruby red pedicure peeked out just a bit through the peep-toe pumps. The actress styled her light-brown locks in a loose style, parted down the middle. Adding a little flair to the already stunning jumpsuit were some small cut-outs. One just below the top’s bow-shaped bust.