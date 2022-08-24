‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Reflects on ‘Amazing’ Reunion at ‘Modern Family’ Costar’s Wedding

Actress Sofia Vergara has returned to TV in recent years as she’s stepped into a judge role on the hit talent competition reality TV series America’s Got Talent. However, this certainly does not mean the actress will ever forget her years starring in the popular ABC comedy series Modern Family. This becomes extra clear as Vergara reflects on a recent reunion. This reunion came as Vergara and former costars reunited to celebrate the nuptials of another Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland And Her Now-Husband Wells Adams Faced Many Delays In Their Long-Planned Nuptials

This summer, Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland finally said “I Do” to her longtime partner Wells Adams. These nuptials have been a long time in the works after multiple delays over the years. Many of which are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the couple discussed how they were “hoping” to finally say their “I Do’s” this year sometime. But, Wells teased, the couple may have to finally exchange nuptials another way. Wells jokes that they may have had to run to Vegas or at the courthouse” if another roadblock delays the event.

“We were supposed to get married obviously last year,” Wells Adams says of his wedding to the Modern Family star last summer.

“That didn’t happen,” the groom continues. Adams goes on to note that their planned vows for 2021 were further delayed using the wedding off until 2022. However, all through these snags, the couple remained positive, focusing on building their life together as husband and wife.

“I’m really excited to be able to — on paper, officially — start our family,” Sarah Hyland said ahead of the August 2022 nuptials.

The couple certainly felt plenty of frustrations over the constant delays over the years. And so did Hyland’s Modern Family costars including America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara who were eager to reconnect. After all, this is a group of coworkers and friends who spent nearly a decade together on the set of the hit comedy series.

America’s Got Talent Star Sofia Vergara Reflects On Her ‘Amazing’ Reunion With Modern Family Costars

Joining Vergara in attending the California wedding were Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould, and Ariel Winter. And, this get-together was extra poignant, too. It was the first time the crew reunited since filming wrapped up for the 2020 series finale.

“It was amazing having a small Modern Family reunion with so much of the cast being there,” Sofia Vergara says of the wedding reunion.

“We finished filming the show two weeks before the [COVID-19] pandemic began,” the star adds.

“So we haven’t been able to see each other since then,” Vergara relates. “So this was really nice.”