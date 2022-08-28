‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Calls for ‘Justice’ in PSA Following 18-Year-Old’s Death

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell is joining forces with famed America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh for a public service announcement. This effort comes following the death of Gianno Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian on June 24. The longtime crime-stopping TV host joined Gianno in the moving public service announcement to seek the public’s health in locating anyone who has information about the 18-year-old’s murder.

“My baby brother, Christian Beamon, was a light in every room he walked into,” Gianno Caldwell starts in the public service announcement.

“But on June 24, 2022, that light was extinguished when he was murdered … in Chicago, Illinois,” Caldwell continues in the PSA. An announcement will air throughout the Chicago area later this week.

America’s Most Wanted Host John Walsh Joins Fox News Correspondent Gianno Caldwell In A Call For Justice

Joining Gianno Caldwell in this passionate call for justice is longtime American’s Most Wanted host, John Walsh. John Walsh has been making it his passion to bring criminals to justice ever since his son, Adam was kidnapped and brutally murdered in the 1980s.

“I’m John Walsh, the father of a murdered child,” longtime America’s Most Wanted host says in the PSA clip.

“I’ve been chasing fugitives and asking people to make a difference for over 40 years,” Walsh continues in the video.

“This family needs justice.” the host relates. “We don’t need to know your name. You’ll get the reward.”

Christian Was Fatally Shot While Out With Friends Early This Summer

It’s been two months since young Christian lost his life in the fatal Chicago shooting while out with friends in June. Christian was shot that night along with two other victims. However, the other victims – one, a 31-year-old male, and the other, a 25-year-old female – did not lose their lives in the attacks. The other two victims have no other connections to young Christian.

“It’s been two months of hell,” Caldwell tells Fox News Digital of his brother’s death.

“As I think about it and reflect, I’m about to be in tears,” the TV personality continues about the murder.

“I still can’t believe my little brother was murdered,” he adds. Gianno Caldwell adds that he thinks about his late brother “every day.”

“I get calls from family members who just call me to cry,” he says. “On a regular basis.”

Caldwell says that right now his main goal is to get justice for Christian. However, he also hopes to use his platform to help others. Caldwell wants to find justice for other victims of crime that has occurred in Chicago.”

Crime Stoppers Is Offering A $15k Reward For Information Leading To An Arrest

The Cook County Chicago Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with the shooting. Anyone who has information can contact 800-535-STOP or the Chicago Police Department hotline at 833-408-0069. Tipsters can also email [email protected]