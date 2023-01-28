Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Fired by ABC 2 Months After Alleged Affair News

After weeks of speculation, Amy Robach and T.J Holmes have been officially removed from “GMA3” amid rumors about their romantic relationship. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC reps told USA TODAY. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

After roughly a month of contemplation, ABC formally elected to remove the two married co-anchors from their spot on the show for fear that the scandalous allegations would be too much of a “distraction.” In November, the Daily Mail published several images of Holmes and Robach that showcased their close connection. One photograph depicted them holding hands while another displayed Holmes giving his companion a playful pat on her buttocks.

Upon the release of the pictures hinting at flirtatious behavior between the two GMA3 co-hosts in November, avid fans were quick to assume that something romantic was brewing.

In 2014, Holmes joined ABC News as an occasional fill-in on the network’s morning show. Fast forward to September 2020 and he became a permanent cohost of GMA3. Meanwhile, Robach had been with ABC since 2012. She was appointed to her position on GMA’s third hour in March of that same year.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes reportedly scrubbed their social media after the photos leaked

After the scandal broke, Robach and Holmes wiped their Instagram profiles clean of any traces of themselves together. However, they never explicitly declared the status quo on air. However, during the show’s opening segment on Friday, December 2nd, they appeared to drop some hints about it. “It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” T.J. joked.

On the 5th of December, Amy and T.J. were replaced with rotating hosts on ABC’s Good Morning America third hour. These included Rhiannon Ally, Gio Benitez, and more to keep the show afloat while they were absent.

In December, Holmes submitted a petition for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, an immigration attorney who he married in March 2010 and with whom he shares a 9-year-old daughter Sabine.

“Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter,” Fiebig’s attorney Stephanie Lehman told the DailyMail. “To that end, TJ’s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” she explained.

In 2010, Robach tied the knot with Andrew Shue, an actor known for his role in Melrose Place. Last September, they put their NYC residence up for sale. Although Robach Shue never had children of their own, she has two kids from a previous marriage.