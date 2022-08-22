Anne Heche Honored By NBC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

As Hollywood continues to mourn the loss of Anne Heche following a horrific car crash, NBC’s Dancing With The Stars honors the late actress in a special tribute.

In a special Instagram post, the Dancing With the Stars crew reflected on the actress’ time in the ballroom. “We are incredibly sad to lose one of our beloved DTWS family members. Anne Heche, whose smile and vibrant personality lit up the ballroom. We send our condolences to her loved ones.”

Anne Heche notably appeared on Dancing With The Stars with dance partner Keo Motsepe in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. She notably reached the third round of the competition before she was voted off the show. Motespe previously spoke about the actress after she went into a coma.

“Anne was my partner on DWTS for Season 29,” Motsepe wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “We became close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident. I am praying she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family is sending her healing thoughts. In working with her, I can say she was a strong spirit and is a fighter, and I know she will be all she can to heal.”

After she was declared brain dead, Motsepe took to his Instagram account to share some pictures of him and Anne Heche during their time on Dancing With the Stars. “I Love you, Anne Heche.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Believes Anne Heche Was Often Misunderstood

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba spoke to PEOPLE about Anne Heche and her time on the show. “She was a unique person. So open and vulnerable, yet also so direct and courageous. I believe she was someone who was often misunderstood… And like all humans, she made mistakes.”

However, when she watched Anne Heche’s performances up close, Inaba said she could feel the actress’ joy and open heart. “She loved to perform and she wasn’t afraid to fail. She was a rare and precious person and I am sad that she had left us and her family so soon. I wish her family healing and love… And may Anne Heche rest and play in peace now… She will always be a part of the DWST family.”

Inaba shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram about Anne Heche. It included a picture of Heche holding up her palm against a window. “This was a post by Anne Heche a while back. I remember seeing it and being so happy for her. She looks at peace with herself and the world around her. She seems hopeful and free.”

Inaba went on to add that Anne Heche was one of the contestants that truly touched her heart. “Her personal story was one that reached into my heart and squeezed it. I could feel the pain she felt, and I could also feel her resilient and courageous soul. And it was touching.”