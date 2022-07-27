Ashton Kutcher Weighs in on a Possible ‘Punk’d’ Return

Ashton Kutcher is all about reboots lately. However, he’s absolutely sure that he’ll never bring Punk’d back to TV.

From 2003 until 2012, Kutcher made millions off tormenting his high-profile friends like Justin Beiber and Justin Timberlake for the MTV classic. But doing so gave him a bad wrap. After a few years, the once popular actor started spending his nights home alone—because no one trusted that a seemingly normal hangout wouldn’t turn into a nightmare.

Eventually, the series ended and Kutcher’s social life returned to normal. And now that he can enjoy a night out again, he’s committed to leaving Punk’d in the past.

“I have friends again,” he told Extra’s Rachel Lindsay during a red carpet interview. “For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want to hang out. They were like, ‘I am not messing with him.’ It’s nice to have friends.”

Kutcher isn’t leaving Punk’d entirely in the past, though. While creating the practical joke series, he helped bring The Office’s B.J. Novak to fame. And in the upcoming film Vengeance, the two will once again work together.

Novak wrote, executive produced, and stars in the movie that follows a New York City radio host who tries to solve the murder of one of his one-night stands.

“This was the best screenplay I’ve read in a decade,” Kutcher told USA Today. “It captured exactly the state of America right now, where these divergent perspectives are happening between the coasts and rural areas. It’s a movie about really trying to listen to one another, and not being so quick to judge.”

Ashton Kutcher to Guest Star in ‘That 90s Show’

But while Ashton Kutcher plans on keeping Punk’d a memory, he’s completely on board with bringing That 70s Show stoner Michael Kelso back to prime time.

In the spinoff titled That 90s Show, the 44-year-old actor is returning as a guest star alongside his former costars Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong.

The story will pick up in 1995 as Leia, daughter of high school sweethearts Eric and Donna, heads to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). Smith and Rupp will return to the series as regulars.

Ultimately, Ashton Kutcher and his now-wife Mila Kunis decided to sign on with the project because the series gave them their big breaks.

“The new cast is phenomenal,” he shared with Variety.”It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”