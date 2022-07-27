Ben and Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ To Renovate Whole Colorado Town

Home Town Takeover is fixing up one small town at a time. The HGTV series spent its last season making Wetumpka, Ala. look a little better, and now Ben and Erin Napier have their sights set on their next town. The couple will head to Fort Morgan, Colo.

Fort Morgan is an hour outside of Denver. It’s home to 11,597 people. That’s a bit more than Wetumpka’s 7,220 residents. But it’s not dissimilar. It’s an old town that was established in 1865. It was originally called “Camp Wardwell.” A year later, it was renamed “Fort Morgan.” The per capita income in Fort Morgan is just $15,024. More than one in ten residents of the community live below the poverty line.

When Ben and Erin Napier took Home Town Takeover to Wetumpka, Ala., they left the city with 12 new projects. That included an entire new downtown street and a new farmer’s market. The city’s nearest newspaper, The Montgomery Advertiser, reported that tourists continue to flock to the community.

“They did it in the right way,” said Wetumpka mayor Jerry Willis. “Everything was positive on the shows and they really showcased what makes Wetumpka great.”

For the new season in Fort Morgan, the Napiers will be joined by Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs. The couple were guest stars in the first season. The season will last six episodes and transform local homes, businesses and community spaces. In all, it will take on 18 projects. Dave Marrs grew up in another small town in Colorado. So he’s passionate about the project on a personal level.

‘Home Town Takeover’ Transforming Fort Morgan

The team is excited to fix up a small town in Colorado.

“More than 24 million people watched the transformation of Wetumpka, Alabama during the first season of Home Town Takeover,” said Home & Food Content Streaming president Jane Latman. “Now we’re doubling down by teaming up the Marrs with the Napiers, who are leading experts on small town revitalizations. We are rallying an army of HGTV stars, neighbors, friends and local leaders whose impact in Fort Morgan will benefit the community for years to come.”

The new episodes are due in 2023.

The news is exciting because Erin Napier recently said there would not be a second season of the show. That caused fans concern. She said that the couple had “too much on their plate.” But it seems a followup to the hit is ready to go.

The couple have a daughter and she’s growing up fast! Here’s hoping they can find time to continue fixing up small towns across America. Wetumpka and Fort Morgan are happy with the results. Where should Ben and Erin Napier visit next?