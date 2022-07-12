‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Has the Best Reaction to Costar’s 2022 Emmys Nomination

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced this morning and Better Call Saul fans have a lot to celebrate. Star Bob Odenkirk took to his Twitter account to celebrate the news he’s most excited about: his costar’s first Emmy nomination.

Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul, received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her first nomination after starring in the role for six seasons. Odenkirk posted his excitement and gratitude for the eventful morning.

Hard to express how thrilled and please I am that Rhea has been nominated. It’s the capper on a great morning. Thanks everyone for the good vibes this whole year https://t.co/IL4Unw7AMM — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 12, 2022

Seehorn wasn’t the only nominee from Better Call Saul announced this morning. Odenkirk was nominated as well for his starring role as Jimmy McGill for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This is his fifth nomination in the category since the show began.

Better Call Saul was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series for the sixth time in a row.

The news gets even better for Seehorn who also received a second nomination this year. Her work on the Roku Channel series Cooper’s Bar gave her a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Seehorn Was the Perfect Fit For Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is acclaimed for many reasons. But most of all certainly must be the acting of the main cast. Seehorn’s performance is a fan favorite and viewers are thrilled she’s finally been nominated. Show co-creator Peter Gould confirmed Seehorn was their only choice to play the role of Kim.

“There wasn’t even a remote second choice,” Gould said. “If we had not cast Rhea Seehorn in this role, we would be talking about a very different show right now.”

The final episodes of Better Call Saul have officially begun. Therefore fans should find out the fate of Kim Wexler very soon. Wexler is not featured anywhere in Breaking Bad, so there’s no telling what could be waiting for the character. Seehorn did give some insight into what it felt like to wrap up her work with the show. No doubt it’s an experience that will stick with her for the rest of her career.

“The next six episodes, this whole season, was probably the most challenging work I’ve done in my career — but blissfully so,” Seehorn said. “My last day, I left the set and I just thought, I’m going to be thinking about that ending for a very, very long time.”