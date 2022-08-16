‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Posts Video in Honor of ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff Finale

The final episode of Better Call Saul finally bowed before audiences last night. Audiences were enamored by the epic conclusion to the tale of Albequrque’s most crooked lawyer. The show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, is just as taken aback by the events of the series as the fans are.

Odenkirk posted a heartfelt thank you message on Twitter where he addressed his gratitude for the getting to play such a memorable character.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk said. “I’m not good answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully. It’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

The cast of Better Call Saul has turned in some acclaimed performances during their time on the show. Odenkirk was quick to credit his castmates for pushing him to new heights as an actor.

“Thank you for watching. I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part. But I hope I earned it over six seasons,” Odenkirk said. “The cast around me Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean. Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, and everyone else. I mean, Giancarlo Esposito. They all made me a better actor than I am just working with them or watching them work. It’s been an unbelievable experience.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Comes to an End

A TV show is more than just the actors on screen. Odenkirk continued by also giving credit to all of the individuals behind the scenes who heled make the show happen.

“I want to thank the crew and Albuquerque. These people are the most beautiful, sweet, hard workings pros ever. I’ll never be around so many great people doing their jobs so well. I can’t imagine it,” Odenkirk said. “God bless you guys for everything you did to make the show great.”

The series finale has been hugely anticipated by viewers in the weeks leading up to the episode airing. Fan reception to the final season has been very positive. Odenkirk ended his heartfelt message by thanking all of the fans that stuck around and turned the show into such a success.

“And the fans, thanks for giving us a chance because we came out of it maybe [as] a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren’t,” Odenkirk said. “We were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us. Better Call Saul, closely observed idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy. A little slow at times. But in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people. And thank you.”