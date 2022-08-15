‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk Praises Show’s ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion

The final episode of Better Call Saul is nearly upon us. The acclaimed TV series has already thrilled viewers throughout its final season, and the series finale is sure to bring the excitement to a fittingly dramatic conclusion.

The final episode is a highly-anticipated event. The show’s star, Bob Odenkirk, has been busy hyping up the impending conclusion to his career-defining role. For Odenkirk, one of his favorite aspects of the last season was his chance to finally reunite in character with his Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

The moment finally came in the appropriately titled episode, “Breaking Bad.” We see a flashback that provides more details into his first meeting with the meth-cooking duo. In a recent interview with Access, Odenkirk described how much fun it was to bring the old group back together.

“Those guys, I think, are very gracious, appreciative about what the show has done for them,” Odenkirk said. “And they love Better Call Saul, both of them, and it was a joy to work with them. Just so much fun, and to go out in the desert in a Winnebago, kneeling over an open grave… there’s nothing better.”

Odenkirk Looks Ahead

In another interview with Radio Times, Odenkirk took another opportunity to praise his former co-stars from Breaking Bad. He called it the “greatest joy ever” to reunite with them for the final season of Better Call Saul.

“The first episode I did on Breaking Bad was a big scene with those guys in the desert, at 2am, in a sandstorm. So to revisit the relationship now… I can’t say more than that. Because it’s a mindblower, man,” Odenkirk said.

For Odenkirk, it’s bittersweet to see the show and his role as Jimmy/Saul finally come to an end. He expects for the gravity of the situation to fully hit him when he sees the final episode at the same time as the many fans.

“I’ve been doing it for so long and it’s such a part of my life that I don’t think I’ve fully accepted that it’s over,” Odenkirk said. “It’s been 12 years of my life. But when I finish watching this season with everyone else, that’s when it’ll hit me: that’s done.”

The Emmy-nominated actor nearly didn’t make it to the final episode. While filming the season, Odenkirk suffered a major heart attack on set that nearly cost him his life. He said if it wasn’t for the work of the EMS team on site, he would have been dead in minutes. However, after the incident, he’s healthier than ever and ready for the next challenge.

“Now I take a bunch of heart medication I didn’t take before!” Odenkirk said. “Otherwise, what’s changed is, you get that real sense that there’s a limit to this life. So the choices you make with what you do next, and what you commit to, that’s where it affects you. You try to get your [professional] priorities to be ones that you’ll feel good about if you go down!”