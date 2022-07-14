‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Which Episode Was Being Filmed When He Had Heart Attack

When filming Better Call Saul, actors know to be on the lookout for snakes lurking in the desert. They know to stay hydrated to combat the seemingly endless days in the blistering heat of New Mexico. What they never could have prepared for, however, is their lead actor suffering a heart attack mid-scene.

Last July, Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital following a cardiac event that all too easily could have taken his life. Luckily, as the actor explained, he was on set with the rest of the Better Call Saul cast and crew, who called life-saving first responders to the scene. Had he been in his trailer instead, the outcome could have been far more tragic.

Thankfully, Bob Odenkirk is alive and well. Following his Emmy nomination, he explained that he feels “very good” and is in “great shape,” so much so that he was on the way to a workout during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter!

He also revealed that the episode in which he had the heart is set to air on July 18th. “Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack,” he said. “And probably about three-quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Has No Memory of the Heart Attack

Using the magic of film, the Better Call Saul crew was able to piece together the episode in a way that makes it appear as if the incident never happened, despite there being more than a month of recovery time for their lead actor.

“I had a five-week break to recover,” Bob Odenkirk explained. “And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days… And so they took care of me and I was able to do it. Hopefully, you can’t tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn’t.”

The heart attack affected the Better Call Saul star greatly in that he now takes his health extremely seriously and is more mindful of how he views the world and his day-to-day life. That said, while it’s a terrifying event, even in theory, Bob Odenkirk says he has no recollection of it at all.

“I would say that the cast and crew were more traumatized than me. Because I have a blank space where I had this heart attack,” Odenkirk told People. “I don’t remember the day it happened or the next week and a half.”

“They all were standing right there,” he continued. “And they watched me go down, and they watched them use the defibrillator three times on me. They watched the professionals around look at each other and say he’s not coming back.”

“They all went through that, and I didn’t. But I did go through it afterward when they shared the stories with me. And they did, and I asked them to,” the Better Call Saul star recalled.