‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Reveals Which Lawyer He Would Want Defending Him

The hit Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul, has its fair share of seedy characters. But just because a TV character has a checkered history doesn’t mean they wouldn’t make a great lawyer. In an interview with Looper, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk revealed which lawyer he would want to hire in real life.

At first, it seemed as though Odenkirk was leaning toward his character, Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill. “I think Jimmy’s clever,” the actor began. “And he can turn a situation or a concept and turn things inside out in a way that a lawyer can do and is good in the law.”

Then, however, he shifted direction, clarifying that he would not want Jimmy/Saul as his lawyer in reality. “But to me, it might too clever by half,” Odenkirk said. “I’m not sure that always works.”

Instead, Bob Odenkirk believes Saul Goodman’s romantic interest, Kim Wexler, would be the best woman for the job. “I think Kim, boy, you believe her,” the Better Call Saul star said. “You really believe her feelings and her commitment. I feel like anybody who’s listening to Jimmy knows they’re getting scammed. I don’t think that’s necessarily good in a court of law.”

Bob Odenkirk Discusses the Growth of His ‘Better Call Saul’ Character

With more than 12 years as Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk has spent a great deal of time inside the mind of the part-time criminal. And in all that time, the actor didn’t always like what he saw. In an interview with Variety, Bob Odenkirk gave fans some insight into his feelings about Jimmy McGill.

“I did like Jimmy McGill, the character behind Saul Goodman,” Odenkirk said. “I still didn’t love the choices he made with his life energy. He really let his resentments guide him and he let his feelings of hurt be the core driver of what he did. I just think that’s obviously a mistake. I can understand where people do it… But it isn’t gonna take you anywhere over a long period of time that’s good.”

Despite his mixed feelings, however, Bob Odenkirk added that he did grow to enjoy his character on Better Call Saul. It was his growing enjoyment that not only made the character easier to play but has now made it tough to leave Saul behind.

“Because he grew, that made it easier to play him over time,” Odenkirk said. “I think if you’d asked me in the third or fourth season, I would would have, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait to be past this guy.’ But he had this arcing in growth, especially toward the end. He does wriggle away to another place that’s, I think, a bit more mature, even if it is tragic.”