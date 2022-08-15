‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Says the Cast Will Watch Series Finale Together and ‘Cry’

When Breaking Bad creators decided to create a spin-off prequel following corrupt strip mall lawyer Saul Goodman, they had no way of knowing how successful (or unsuccessful) it would be. They had a great cast and some fantastic writers, but Breaking Bad was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon – how would Better Call Saul compare?

But any doubts held by the series’ creators and fans were quickly assuaged, as Better Call Saul wasn’t just successful, it was an absolute smash hit. In its relatively short six-season run, the drama has racked up an incredible 185 awards nominations, of which it’s won 31. In fact, the series premiere held the record for the highest-rated scripted series premiere in basic cable history at the time of its airing.

Like Breaking Bad before it, however, Better Call Saul isn’t going to risk overstaying its welcome. And though fans would no doubt love another season or two, the drama is coming to an end tonight (August 15) with the Season 6 finale.

The series’ fans aren’t the only ones dreading the end of the beloved show. According to Bob Odenkirk, who played the show’s titular character, the entire cast is emotional about the finale. Though they know it’s time for Better Call Saul to end, they aren’t looking forward to parting ways.

“We’re going to get together as a cast at somebody’s house and watch the episode,” Odenkirk explained to People. “And then we’re going to cry.”

“Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando: This core group of actors are the best friends,” he continued. “We’re going to miss each other awfully.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Showers Praise on Costar Carol Burnett

Over the course of its six-season run, Better Call Saul became so popular that it attracted the attention of Hollywood icon Carol Burnett, who joined the series as a guest star for the final season. And while he adores all of his costars, Bob Odenkirk considers working with Carol Burnett an especially unbelievable privilege.

“She’s got chops in every direction, obviously,” the Better Call Saul star said. “And she’s gotten to show them yet again on Better Call Saul with her drama. And she’s so heartbreaking. She’s beautiful and heartbreaking and true and deep and fun and fun to be around. It was one of the heights of my career to be with her.”

Odenkirk went on to say that his next project “probably won’t be” as successful as Better Call Saul. But he doesn’t consider that a problem. For Bob Odenkirk, tackling new and exciting challenges is more important than the numbers.

“In show business, you can’t guarantee that the next thing you do will be bigger than what you just did,” Odenkirk explained. “Every project is an unsure endeavor so I’m more into doing something interesting that feels right.”

“You try to stay with something interesting and challenging,” he continued. “And you don’t worry about whether it will be greater.”