‘Better Call Saul’: Bob Odenkirk Teases More Appearances From Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

If you were hyped up to see Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul appear on the last installment of Better Call Saul, we have good news for you.

On the August 2nd, installment of ABC’s The View, lead actor Bob Odenkirk sat down with the hosts. And he shared some gossip about the TV show as it heads into its much-anticipated series finale. And he quickly got on the topic of Cranston and Paul’s Monday night roles.

Apparently, the two Breaking Bad stars aren’t finished with their parts just yet. With only two more episodes to go before the closure on August 15th, we can expect to see their characters, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, causing more trouble in the story.

“The truth is, it was just the start,” Odenkirk teased. “There’s more of them. The scenes that come up are powerful.”

“I love that everybody thinks they’re gonna show up. Then they see them, they go, ‘Great. We did it — we saw them again!’ I’m like, ‘You never know what’s gonna come next on our show.’ So don’t be sure you’ve seen the last — I’m telling you, you haven’t,” he continued.

Bryan Cranston Had No Idea When His ‘Better Call Saul’ Episodes Would Air

Better Call Saul is, of course, the prequel to AMC’s massive hit Breaking Bad. The series follows Jimmy McGill as he shows just how a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher named Walter eventually took on a methamphetamine business in order to secure his family’s future ahead of his death.

“I think it would be odd if Walt and Jesse didn’t make an appearance,” Aaron Paul told The Hollywood Reporter in April. “So I’m excited that we did and how we did.”

Leading to the appearances, there were plenty of theories and a lot of anticipation. Fans have been wondering how the two would work into the story since the show began in 2015. But as always, the creators kept everything under wraps. In fact, Paul and Cranston didn’t even know when they’d show up on the screen—even after they filmed the episodes.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him. And then there’s a scene where we’re both in,” Cranston said on the Sirius XM’s Basic! podcast last month. “So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don’t even know what episodes we’re in (laughs). You’re gonna find out.”

You can watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul on AMC every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.