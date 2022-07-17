‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul To Get Their Own Statues in Albuquerque, NM

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will always be linked together for their time together in Breaking Bad. During the show’s run, Cranston and Paul give award-winning and unforgettable performances. Their onscreen chemistry made them one of television’s most dynamic duos.

The popular and critically acclaimed show spawned a spinoff: Better Call Saul. Better Caul Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, reprising his role as attorney Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul recently ended its run with its newest and final season released. Cranston and Paul reprise their Breaking Bad roles and return for the last season.

It’s no secret that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul love Albuquerque, New Mexico. While filming Breaking Bad, Cranston lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They both reportedly used to have rentals in the area.

Cranston and Aaron Paul are very close, too. They both got Breaking Bad tattoos on the last day of filming to commemorate the final episode. Cranston’s tattoo displays the show’s logo on his right ring finger, while Paul’s tattoo shows “no half measures” on his biceps.

They both recently sat down for an in-depth, wide-ranging interview with Albuquerque Journal. First, they talked about Better Call Saul and friend Bob Odenkirk’s success.

“Odenkirk insisted,” Bryan Cranston explained, being facetious. “He said, ‘This is my show. This is what you will do.’ I was like, ‘Wow. He’s really changed.’”

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Latest Interview

The pair is set to reprise their characters on the July 25th episode. That occurs four days before the pair receives bronze statues at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The statues were commissioned in 2019 by show creator Vince Gilligan and donated to the city. On July 30 the pair will appear at Isotopes Park to host a silent auction of personally donated items from the show with proceeds going to two New Mexico-based charities: the New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers and the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico.

“We’re excited to be back (in Albuquerque). We really are,” Paul said. “Because the last time we were back, we had to keep it secret, you know? We were locked inside of our rentals.”

Cranston explained the troubles of keeping their filming secret.

He said, “We were asked to keep it a secret forever. We were flown in under the darkness of night. We took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb – a duplex. He had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

“It’s so funny that because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret,” Paul said, laughing with Cranston. “Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it, so why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

To read the full interview, click here.