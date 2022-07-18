‘Better Call Saul’: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Were Shocked When Asked About Their Cameos

Even though plot details for the final episodes of Better Call Saul are tightly held secrets, there’s one surprise so epic that no one could actually keep it under wraps. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to reprise their famous roles as Walter White and Jesse Pickman from Better Call Saul‘s precursor, Breaking Bad, one of TV‘s most critically acclaimed shows ever.

Cranston recently described signing on to reprise his acclaimed role as the teacher turned meth kingpin to the Albuquerque Journal.

“We were asked to keep it a secret forever,” Cranston said. “We were flown in [to Albuquerque] under the darkness of night. Took this plane and they went to a certain private section of the airport there. And then we took like two steps out of the tarmac and into an SUV. They move us to an Airbnb — a duplex. [Paul] had the top floor. I had the bottom floor and we were told you can’t leave.”

Despite the secrecy, the news of Cranston and Paul returning was confirmed weeks before the Better Call Saul mid-season premiere. Paul said he was surprised to learn the news had come out after the lengths the production took to keep them hidden.

“It’s so funny because this was supposed to be a big surprise, a big secret,” Paul said. “Then all of a sudden they announced that we were doing it. So why did they keep us in a prison? Seriously, they were just messing with us.”

Better Call Saul Co-creator Keeps Things Vague

Their returns haven’t been entirely spoiled though. The circumstances behind their roles in Better Call Saul are still a mystery. The show’s co-creator, Peter Gould, first confirmed the news in April at Paleyfest. At the time, he did his best to keep the details vague.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould said. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”

In an interview with EW, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk said the worlds of his show and Breaking Bad become more entwined than ever with the final season.

“It’s just amazing how many overlaps they’ve discovered and mined for this season of our show. It’s stunning! And it’s going to be cool,” Odenkirk said. “For people who watch this, it’s going to be like, ‘I gotta go watch Breaking Bad again,’ as soon as they’re done, they’re gonna have to press play on Breaking Bad, because there’s just so much interaction now. More than any other season. By a lot.”