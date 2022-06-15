‘Better Call Saul’ Cast Members Describe Moment Bob Odenkirk Suffered Heart Attack on Set

Although Bob Odenkirk has little memory of his heart attack on the set of “Better Call Saul,” his cast mates remember that day well.

While filming the sixth season of “Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk suffered a heart attack due to plaque buildup in his heart. The attack occurred on July 28, 2021, and he was hospitalized for a week before resuming filming for the TV series.

Rhea Seehorn, who was there at the time of the attack, remembers the incident well. She and fellow co-star Patrick Fabian were hanging out in an empty studio after a long day of filming. Odenkirk chose to join them, rather than go back to his own trailer.

“There are so many things that day, and I know Bob feels the same way, that are just like gifts from the universe,” Seehorn told Variety earlier this week. “I don’t know how else to put it, because he didn’t go to his trailer. If he had, he would be dead, or significantly brain-damaged.”

The “Better Call Saul” star was riding an exercise bike and watching a Chicago Cubs game when he started to tip over. Fabian and Seehorn saw Odenkirk fall and rushed to assist.

“We ran to catch him because it’s a concrete floor and didn’t want him to hit his head,” Seehorn said. “And then [we] realized that something much bigger was going on. We realized that he was having some kind of cardiac arrest.”

They screamed for help, and former medic Rosie Estrada arrived at the scene. She and assistant director Angie Meyer administered CPR. Then they hooked Odenkirk up to a defibrillator because his heart had stopped. It took three tries to get a regular rhythm going again.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk is Grateful His Co-Stars Were There to Help Him

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Patrick Fabian share a closer bond than most cast mates. They started living together during production so they wouldn’t feel so alone during their off-hours. This bond was shaken up the day Odenkirk suffered his heart attack.

After he was rushed to the ER, Seehorn and Fabian reportedly ordered “a ton of pho from our Vietnamese restaurant,” inviting others over so they wouldn’t have to process the emergency alone.

“We were in shock,” Seehorn said. “It was awful. We didn’t know if he was going to make it, even after they got him to the hospital. I barely remember, but I’m sure I had a lot of wine.”

Odenkirk eventually recovered, and to this day he’s beyond grateful to Seehorn and Fabian for getting him help right away. And being there for him emotionally.

“After hearing all the stories from all the people and hearing what Rhea and Patrick did, kneeling down, Rhea holding my head, Patrick grabbing my hand, them yelling at me to stay here, I mean, it was a massively impactful, devastating scenario that everyone participated in except for me,” Odenkirk told Variety.

He added, “But having heard it, it sits with you and it will resonate through the rest of my life. And our friendship will too.”