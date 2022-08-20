‘Better Call Saul’ Cast Reveals Strange Mementos They Kept After Series Finale

“Better Call Saul,” the drama spin-off/prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has concluded. The cast shared which mementos they kept from the set after the show’s finale.

The show followed Saul Goodman, an attorney who, before representing Walter White in the events of “Breaking Bad,” was a small-time attorney Jimmy McGill. “He’s a forceful champion for his low-income clients, an underdog whose morals and ambitions often clash,” the Wiki page says.

The show was as big of a success as “Breaking Bad,” lasting for six seasons and getting a proper finale. “Better Call Saul” even has a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that the series has come to an end, the cast snuck some set pieces home, as many actors usually do. The stars told Entertainment Weekly some of the trinkets they brought home.

Bob Odenkirk, aka Saul/Jimmy, chose something from what he describes as “the only time the character was really happy.” The piece he thought displayed that time? “the black Panavision hat that Jimmy wears in season 3 as an earlier incarnation of Saul Goodman, back when he fancied himself as a Hollywood director and was making commercials with plenty of star wipes,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“When he was pulling scams, he was excited, and he was jazzed up, but I wouldn’t say he was happy. He was just caught up in his scheme and I’m sure it felt good. But whenever he was doing his directing with that camera crew, he was genuinely having a blast!” Odenkirk explained.

“Better Call Saul” Finale Has Cast Remembering the Show

Rhea Seehorn, who played Kim in the show, took home the earrings and necklace that her character wore. The character and her mother shoplifted the pieces in the show. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, Seehorn did ask for permission to take them home.

“The decision to choose them was a part of my journey with [costume designer] Jennifer Bryan and our discussions of the working women that we knew growing up who have to work. Kim trying to fit into a world that probably was more affluent than when she starts in the law firm and she probably thought this was her one nice set of jewelry,” she said.

Michael McKean, who played Chuck in the show, snagged a few books from his character’s collection.

Michael Mando, aka Nacho, actually took back something that he himself brought to set — a silver ring with a lion claw. “I took that home, and I think it represented sort of that lion heart that Nacho has. And that really shows at the end of his trajectory,” he said.

Patrick Fabian, who played Howard, took home a pen that was on his character’s desk. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito, aka Gus, brought back a pen and plastic cup.

Two actors decided to not take anything from set except some good memories — Jonathan Banks (Mike) and Tony Dalton (Lalo).