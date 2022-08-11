‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Reveals Major Update About the ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe

Sadly, Better Call Saul comes to an end next week. And we have some more not-good news for Breaking Bad fans.

According to Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, there will be no more offshoots of the iconic show. Better Call Saul served as the set-up prequel, while El Camino, the movie, served as the perfect epilogue.

“You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21,” Gilligan said via a virtual panel with the Television Critics Association. “I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad. I could not be more happy with the results.”

“Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.”

Can you tell Gilligan has a way with words?

He added: “I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one-trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

So that means next Monday’s Better Call Saul episode is the last in the Breaking Bad universe. Appropriately, it’s called “Saul Gone.”

Remember, as Saul said: “if you’re committed enough, you can make any story work. I once convinced a woman I was Kevin Costner. And it worked, because I believed it!” (Fingers crossed Bob Odenkirk finds another show, ASAP.)

Cast of Breaking Bad celebrated an Emmy for Best Drama in 2013. Prequel Better Call Saul is up for seven Emmys next month. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

It’s Difficult to Top Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul for Quality Shows

Gilligan’s two shows represented some of the best content on TV over the past dozen years. Both shows elevated the classic anti hero, all while doing it from Albuquerque, N.M. Walter White was a dying chemistry teacher who became an ace cooker of meth and a successful drug lord. Saul Goodman was a lawyer/conman with a way with words. Jesse Pinkman, the focus of El Camino, was an unmotivated student of White’s who joined him in the meth business. Jesse, like Saul, was comic relief. You can’t forget his voice mail intro: “Yo, yo, yo. 148, 3-to-the-3-to-the-6-to-the-9. Representin’ the ABQ. What up, b****? Leave it at the tone!”

Breaking Bad won 16 Emmys with 58 nominations. Meanwhile, Better Call Saul has won one, but not for lack of trying. The series received seven nominations for next month’s awards show. The series has 46 total.

So yes, TV fans will miss Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Although Gilligan isn’t hanging out in the ABQ anymore, he’s got big plans. What’s his next trick? He’s trending back to his days with the X-Files. (Yes, please). Deadline reported the new series won’t be focused on space aliens. Rather, he’ll explore the human condition. It’s probably more along the likes of the Twilight Zone. Deadline said the new work will feature Gilligan’s trademark — drama laced with dark humor.

Until then, fans can rewatch Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. There are 125 episodes, plus the two-hour movie. Gilligan left fans well stocked with all that Blue Sky.