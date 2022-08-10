‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Vince Gilligan Plots His Follow-Up Show

“Better Call Saul” has been a hit amongst audiences. The co-creator of the show, Vince Gilligan, shared that he is preparing for his next project.

“Better Call Saul” serves as a prequel to the popular drama series “Breaking Bad.” The show follows Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), an, at the time, small-time attorney. We see Saul before he began to represent Walter White, six years before the events in “Breaking Bad” took place.

The show has been very well-received, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. The show is now on its 6th and final season, with the finale premiering next Monday. Fans are not ready for the series to end.

One fan wrote on Twitter about just how good the show is: “Better Call Saul is so good that I accidently paused a scene where Bob Odenkirk was sitting in a chair and I thought it was just a character study of him in silence. I watched a paused screen for 2 mins and thought it was such a great choice.”

Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and one of the co-creators of “Better Call Saul,” recently revealed he is working on his next project, and it’s another very original show.

New Show From “Better Call Saul” Co-Creator in the Works

According to Deadline, “No one would comment, but there is a lot of anticipation in the marketplace for the pitch, which is expected to come out in the next couple of weeks, with at least 8-9 networks and platforms lined up to hear it.”

The new show is allegedly different from the drugs and crime genre that he has explored in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” A rumor says that the show is “a blended, grounded genre drama, the new series also is being compared to The Twilight Zone.”

With how much fans have loved “Better Call Saul,” the new show should be a hit as well.

DiscussingFilm on Twitter tweeted about the new show, writing: “Vince Gilligan is working on a new original TV series. The series is described as a blended, grounded and thought-provoking genre drama and has been compared to ‘The Twilight Zone’. (Source: Deadline).”

Fans of Gilligan’s went crazy in the replies. One fan wrote: “I’ll watch whatever that man puts out. Made the GOAT show, and then took a supporting character and made the new GOAT show.”

Another fan is saddened by the end of the era for the current franchise. They wrote: “Vince Gilligan working in another project not related to Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul after 14 years. End of an era.”

There is no set release date for this show. The series finale of “Better Call Saul” premieres next Monday.