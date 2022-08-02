‘Better Call Saul’: Did You Catch This Actor From a Classic Holiday Movie?

The hit TV drama Better Call Saul has welcomed a long list of guest stars throughout its six-season run. As the central cast is relatively small, there’s plenty of room for minor characters to come and go. It’s not unusual for a guest star of a TV show to have an interesting filmography, but a recent guest star caught the eye of a particularly surprising group – Home Alone fans.

Episode 11 of Season 6 features a dual timeline. Throughout the episode, entitled “Breaking Bad,” viewers are shown the stories of both Jimmy McGill (a.k.a Gene Takovic) and the events of Breaking Bad.

Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) sets out to commit another scam, this time in a bar. The scam involves Slippin’ Jimmy identifying his mark, then gaining their trust over drinks. And his first victim is Alfred Hawthorne Hill, played by none other than Home Alone star Devin Ratray.

Devin Ratray is best known for his portrayal of Buzz in the beloved Christmas classics, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Going back to his bullying roots, Devin’s character cons Jimmy into buying him drinks before embarrassing himself at karaoke.

To complete the scene, Alfred Hawthorne Hill sets fire to Jimmy’s jacket. This ensured that fans not only accepted but hoped for the misfortune that befalls him.

Though Devin Ratray’s part in Better Call Saul is small, it creates a key moment. The interaction at the bar helps to draw the line between Saul Goodman and Walter White, bringing the prequel spinoff one step closer to connecting fully with Breaking Bad.

Devin Ratray is no stranger to guest roles. Since playing Buzz McAllister, Ratray has built a long list of impressive guest appearances, including hit shows such as Law & Order, Supernatural, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Med.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Recalls Developing Saul Goodman Character

Throughout the events of Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman’s primary role was comic relief. In Better Call Saul, however, Saul Goodman (a.k.a Jimmy McGill a.k.a Gene Takovic) was developed into a fully fleshed-out character – and fans still can’t get enough.

In a recent interview with NPR, Bob Odenkirk recalled how Saul Goodman came to be. Of course, the story stretches way back to 2008, when Breaking Bad was still a new series.

“As we were talking about what could happen next, now that Walt and Jesse are trying to sell drugs, the question came up. ‘What happens if one of these guys gets arrested?’” he explained. “And of course, then they have to go to a drug lawyer. Somebody said, “What if his name is ‘Saul Good,’ like ‘s’all good.’ And then somebody said, “Saul Goodman.’”

“We just thought he would be this slickster who was going to be Walt and Jesse’s guide into the underworld. He was going to be kind of like a helper character who’d help them and look out for himself.”

“[Saul] was the only character who wasn’t tormented by his misdeeds, it seemed, on Breaking Bad. He saw things very mechanically. He would always see the shortest distance between two points. And he’d say, ‘Why don’t you just do that?’ No matter how violent or distasteful.”