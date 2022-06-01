‘Better Call Saul’: Everything You Need to Know About the Season 6 Premiere Date

After that crazy cliffhanger in the midseason finale, “Better Call Saul” fans want to know the premiere date for Season 6 Episode 8.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, which aired on Monday, May 23 on AMC.

Season 6 Episode 7 of “Better Call Saul” left viewers shocked after the sudden and horrifying death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). Earlier in the episode, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) pulled their usual scheming to humiliate Howard in court. They reveled in their success, even when Howard showed up at their home to confront them. But nobody expected Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) to show up as well and murder Howard for seeing him.

We only catch a glimpse of Jimmy and Kim’s horror and tumultuous emotions over Howard’s death. Hopefully, all that and more will be explored when “Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 8 premieres on TV in a little over one month.

Here’s What We Know About the Premiere of ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 8

According to Looper, Season 6 of “Better Call Saul” returns on Monday, July 11 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. One episode will drop per week with the season finale debuting on Monday, August 15.

As for the content of the episode itself, we’ll likely see Jimmy and Kim dealing with the aftermath of Howard’s death. They have to either hide his body and come up with a story for his disappearance. Or they have to concoct a story where Howard ended up dead in their apartment. Perhaps he brought a gun to confront those two and was killed when the married couple defended themselves.

And let’s not forget the emotional and psychological consequences. Howard was a colleague at one point, someone they respected. He had no connection to Lalo or that side of Jimmy’s life, and now Jimmy has to see that innocent people will pay for his corrupt actions.

Then there’s Lalo himself. The kingpin said he wants to talk to his lawyers about something important, and he wouldn’t have approached Jimmy and Kim if it wasn’t urgent. Could this be the final spiral we see as Jimmy turns into Saul?

‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Peter Gould Cautions Concern for Kim

“Breaking Bad” fans know that Kim Wexler does not appear in the flagship show with Saul Goodman, aka Jimmy McGill. So, what happens between now and then? Does Jimmy and Kim’s marriage fall apart? Or worse, does she die later this season?

We won’t be able to answer those questions until Season 6 returns on July 11. But in the meantime, showrunner Peter Gould gave fans something to think on.

In a recent interview with Variety, Gould tiptoed around a potential clue that fans found in a flash-forward scene earlier in Season 6. Some think it means Kim’s still alive during “Breaking Bad.”

But Gould said, “All I can say is that the greatest compliment we could have is that folks are worried about Kim Wexler… and you should be.”

You’ll have to keep a lid on that worry for Kim until “Better Call Saul” returns on July 11.