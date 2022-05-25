‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Were Left Stunned After Midseason Finale Cliffhanger

The “Better Call Saul” midseason finale ended with one of the greatest cliffhangers in TV history if you ask the shocked fans. They’re still reeling from the unexpected turn of events for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of “Better Call Saul,” which aired on Monday, May 23 on AMC.

Jimmy and Kim watched as Lalo Salamanca outright murdered their friend-turned-enemy, Howard Hamlin. Rarely have we seen Jimmy’s two worlds intersect, but in this case, his double-dealings have resulted in one man’s death.

Shocked fans took to Twitter afterward to try and process what happened in Jimmy and Kim’s house. If you check out the scene below, you can see how the candle flickering indicated Lalo’s presence in the room. And see how quickly Howard’s death came about, stunning everyone on screen and those watching from home.

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans React to That Crazy Midseason Finale Cliffhanger

Fans who watched the “Better Call Saul” midseason finale live on Monday night were left with nothing following Howard’s death but a black screen.

“And I’m supposed to go to BED after that?!?!?!?!!??! I feel like I need therapy,” one stunned fan wrote on Twitter.

Someone else said, “The pan to the candle flicker, the horror in jimmy and kim’s faces as they see him come in, all of it….that made my stomach sink.”

“I’ve honestly never been so scared of a flickering candle,” another person commented.

Others were wondering what the heck fans are supposed to do until the second part of the season drops. The 13-episode season was split in two, with the first seven episodes airing each week starting on April 18. Now, episodes eight through 13 won’t start airing again until July 11.

Fans Compare ‘Better Call Saul’ to Breaking Bad

This midseason finale just proves how well show writers and creators can build upon an existing thing. While some people expected “Better Call Saul” to be a nice foil to “Breaking Bad,” most everyone has now agrees that it has surpassed the flagship show.

“Hank’s death in Breaking Bad is nothing compared to what they did tonight. A character has never been done as dirty as what they did to Howard Hamlin,” a fan named Jake O’Neil wrote on Twitter.

Another fan said, “Imagine writing a prequel to one of the most popular tv series of all time – where every major character’s fate is common knowledge – and still leaving the audience speechless.”

“I feel like I just witnessed one of the greatest episodes of a show in TV history,” fan Ken Raab commented.

The midseason finale of “Better Call Saul” may very well be that. Now let’s just hope that the rest of the season lives up to what we’ve seen so far.