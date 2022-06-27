‘Better Call Saul’ to Feature Carol Burnett in Final Season

Legendary TV actress Carol Burnett is set to return to our screens in an unexpected role. Burnett will bring her talents to the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul.

According to a report from Variety, Burnett will appear as a guest star portraying a character named Marion. It’s still unknown just how Burnett as Marion will factor into the plot of the final season. Fan anticipation is close to a fever pitch as the show promises to complete the transformation of antihero Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into Breaking Bad‘s most notorious criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett, a six-time Emmy Award winner, said in a statement.

She joins the previously announced Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who will appear as guests to reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul.

Burnett’s casting in Better Call Saul continues her triumphant return to television. The announcement follows the legendary entertainer recently booking her first series regular role in a TV series since her lead role in The Carol Burnett Show. Mrs. American Pie will star Burnett opposite Kristen Wiig in the Apple TV comedy series.

The Carol Burnett Show aired on CBS from 1967-1978 and won 25 Emmys during its run. Burnett most recently won an Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Mad About You. She’s won seven Golden Globes, a Grammy, and a Tony. She’s also a two-time Peabody Award winner as well as a recipient of both the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Carol Burnett Looks Back at Some of Her Favorite Moments

The Carol Burnett Show was a staple of Saturday night TV for well over a decade on CBS. The show featured countless skits and sketches that viewers love to this day. Recently, Outsider took a look back at some of Carol’s own favorite sketches from the show.

She first points to “Went With The Wind” where she played Starlet O’Hara coming down a long flight of stairs draped in curtains. Burnett also named her spoof of Norma Desmond from Sunset Boulevard as a favorite. She hilariously played the old-school actress of a different era shooting a commercial.

Next, she picked a skit from “The Family” series. A game of Sorry! gets heated between Burnett’s Eunice and her family members. Burnett also fondly remembered a sketch featuring herself and Tim Conway. She plays Mrs. Wiggens, secretary to Conway’s Mr. Tudball, and they’re trying their best to implement a fire safety program. Finally, she named a parody of the film Close Encounters of the Third Kind that also featured comedic legends Steve Martin and Betty White. Burnett is a bright star from the world of classic TV, and her stock is clearly still high with Hollywood.