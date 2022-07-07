‘Better Call Saul’ Final Trailer Released: See First Look at Second Part of Season 6

With the second half of the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” set to premiere on July 11th, AMC has released the final trailer of the hit TV series.

“Try to remember the good times,” the trailer’s caption reads. “The final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ returns Monday at 9pm on AMC and AMC+.”

Bob Odenkirk recently spoke to AMC about “Better Call Saul” officially coming to an end after six seasons. “It’s the biggest thing in my career,” Odenkirk stated. “There’s no question, this is the biggest thing I will have done and it’ll resonate through the rest of my life.”

The “Better Call Saul” star also said that he has been given a lot of opportunities because of the role. “I don’t think I’ll ever have a part as well-written as this again,” Odenkirk explained. He further revealed that he gets the drama, comedy, and depth of the character. “I get to go everywhere all the time, and it’s just a rare role that has this much dynamics in it.”

When asked if he thinks Jimmy will continue to struggle or get back to being Saul in the season, Odenkirk said, “He will get back to being full-on Saul, more than ever. But not for good reasons, not because he embraces something in a joyful way. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a tragic choice but also fun to watch.”

Bryan Cranston Opens Up About Filming Walter White on ‘Better Call Saul’

While speaking to RadioTimes, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston spoke about bringing back his character Walter White for the final season of “Better Call Saul.”

“It was [surreal],” Cranston said about Walter White’s return. “Aaron Paul and I, we had to coordinate our schedules to make sure we were available when they were in production. So a year ago, April, is when we shot it. And because it was a separate section of us shooting the scene, I don’t know what actual episode it’s in. Because it wasn’t done in order…”

The “Breaking Bad” actor further recalled flying into New Mexico secretly to record the “Better Call Saul” scenes. “We were sent right way to an Airbnb house that we were not allowed to leave. There was all this stuff going on, it was exciting! But also a secret and we kept it secret for a year.”

Cranston went on to share that he didn’t say anything about the scenes until the “Better Call Saul” premiere and AMC announced Walter White’s return. He then added, “Aaron and I said, ‘Oh, well, I guess we can talk about it now!’”