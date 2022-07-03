‘Better Call Saul’ Hints at the Last Episodes Finally Arriving in Nebraska

New teasers for the last few episodes of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 indicate the series’ return to a flash-forward sequence set in Nebraska.

“Better Call Saul” fans know that Jimmy McGill soon turns into Saul Goodman. But at the end of “Breaking Bad,” we find out that Saul also turns into Gene Takavic, Jimmy’s final alter-ego. He takes on the persona of a Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska, to escape his criminal past.

Throughout the first five seasons of the prequel TV show, we see these flash-forward sequences play out in black-and-white. Fans were disappointed that Season 6 didn’t start out in a similar way, with us looking ahead to Jimmy’s unknown future. But now, based on new teasers from Variety, it looks like we might see those scenes soon enough.

“Better Call Saul” started promoting more Gene scenes in new teasers for the July 11 debut of Episode 8. In one teaser, we see references to Gene’s life as a Cinnabon manager. Then we see a taxi driver recognize Gene as Saul, causing him to panic and call Ed Galbraith (the late actor Robert Forster). Ed usually makes new identities for Saul and Walter White. But at the end of their phone call, Gene tells the man, “I’m going to fix it myself.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Jimmy/Saul/Gene decides to “fix” this situation without getting into even deeper trouble with the law. He’s already using one alias to escape his past, but how far will he dig himself into a hole?

This is likely why the “Better Call Saul” writers waited for the Season 6 break to bring back Gene scenes. At the end of Episode 7, we see Saul’s determination to “fix” things result in Howard Hamlin’s death at the hands of Lalo Salamanca.

Will Bob Odenkirk’s character make similar mistakes in Nebraska? We’ll have to wait until Episode 8 airs to find out.

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Prepare for Return of Favorite ‘Breaking Bad’ Characters

For six seasons, fans have wondered whether “Better Call Saul” will bring back everyone’s favorite duo from “Breaking Bad.”

Now, we finally have confirmation that Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman will make an appearance in the second half of Season 6. Fan theories have multiplied and tried to deduce how these two will tie into the final “Better Call Saul” episodes.

But in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Peter Gould revealed that fans are just a bit off in their predictions.

“I’ve heard [fan] theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould said. “And I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact… I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

“Better Call Saul” returns on AMC on July 11.