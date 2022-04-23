‘Better Call Saul’: How Will Lalo Salamanca Take Down Gus Fring?

It sounds like Lalo Salamanca may finally take down his nemesis Gus Fring during season 6 of Better Call Saul. And in an interview, actor Tony Dalton teased how that might happen.

Of course, this won’t be the first time that Lalo has attempted to ruin Gus. When the power-hungry tyrant first showed up in season 4 to take over the family drug business, he immediately took aim at his main competitor, Gus. And Lalo wanted him gone.

In season 5, after being arrested for murdering a store clerk, the kingpin met Saul, which pulled the backward attorney into his grasp. And during the finale, Gus attempted to kill Lalo. But Lalo outsmarted him and faked his own death using the body of a man he murdered himself. And he then tried to off Gus by sneaking up on him while everyone presumed Lalo was dead.

However, his uncle Hector convinced Lalo to take a different approach. And that takes us into season six.

As it stands, we have no idea what Lalo is thinking now. Nor do we know how he’ll finally meet Gus in person. But while chatting with TV Insider, Lalo’s actor Tony Dalton gave us some clues about the attack.

“He has a plan of what he should be doing and where he should be going,” he teased. “[But] when he talks to his uncle, he thinks of an even better way to approach this situation, which he could definitely end up winning.”

“Maybe I’m playing checkers and [Gus] is playing chess or maybe the other way around,” he added.

The Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul’ Will be ‘Out of Control’

But whatever is going down next between Gus and Lalo must be epic. Not only has the chase been building for years, but Better Call Saul is in its final season. And as we learned from its sister show, Breaking Bad, the writers are anything but tame.

And Tony Dalton has already gone on the record with Collider to say that the final episodes are going to be wild.

“You have no idea what’s going to happen,” he shared. “It’s out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control.”

But Dalton isn’t the only star willing to admit that fans are in for a crazy ending. Rhea Seahorn’s Kim Wexler also admitted that she knows exactly how the beloved series ends. And her sentiments are identical to Dalton’s.

“Whether I’m in scripts or not, I get to read them,” she told Variety. “And I can tell you that this season is insane. It’s going to blow people’s minds. I can’t wait for it to come out.”