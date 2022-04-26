‘Better Call Saul’ Star Julie Ann Emery Discusses ‘Karen’ Comparisons

From Gus Fring to Lalo Salamanca to Saul Goodman (aka Jimmy McGill) himself, Better Call Saul has no shortage of despicable characters. Despite the plethora of TV villains, it was Julie Ann Emery’s Better Call Saul character, Betsy Kettleman, who earned the harshest epithet of all from the internet – Karen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Julie Ann Emery talked about the line Better Call Saul fans have drawn between Betsy Kettleman and the infamous “Karen” persona.

“Watching the internet over the last few years and seeing the rise of the ‘Karens’ has been really shocking to me,” Emery said. “Maybe these people have always existed, but they’re just coming out of the woodwork and making themselves very vocal on the internet.”

“There are probably more videos to watch now that everyone has a camera on them at all times,” Emery continued. “But there are these people that feel entitled to whatever they deem good for their lives and their families. And that’s very much Betsy.”

Despite her lack of knowledge about “Karens” until recently, Julie Ann Emery can see where Better Call Saul fans are coming from in their comparisons. “She doesn’t see the law as her barometer,” Emery said. “They have to climb out of whatever financial situation they’re in now, and she’s found a way to do that. And I say ‘she’ because I very much think that Mr. Kettleman just goes along with it. But he’s a little more vocal now than he used to be. Prison changed him a little bit.”

Julie Ann Emery Describes Her ‘Better Call Saul’ Character

Better Call Saul is a show full of characters who are always looking out for number one. In a world of villains, after all, the only person you can trust is yourself. Julie Ann Emery’s Better Call Saul character is no exception. As Julie Ann conceded herself, fans didn’t dub her character a “Karen” for no reason.

In her interview with THR, however, the interviewer pointed out that, although Betsy Kettleman is a bit prickly, she’s not wholly unlikeable. She might act foolish, but she’s not actually a fool.

“Yeah, it’s interesting because Betsy thinks she’s the smartest person in the room,” Emery said. “She thinks she’s playing chess while everybody else is playing marbles, which is not always true. But she’s not wrong about a lot. At its base, she’s not wrong about stuff, but she is morally wrong.”

Though she has many lines throughout the series, Julie Ann Emery can recall the one that encapsulates the Betsy Kettleman character perfectly. “I have such a difficult time choosing a single favorite line, but one of my favorite lines might be in the American Greed episode. It’s so Betsy-specific,” Emery said. “But it’s when Craig says, ‘We’re victims.’ And then Betsy looks at the camera and says, ‘We’re survivors.'”

“That sounds weird because it’s not the most complicated line,” Emery concluded. “But it is so at the core of Betsy.”