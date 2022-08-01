‘Better Call Saul’s Lalo Actor Tony Dalton Reveals His Favorite Scene

When the Breaking Bad series finale aired in 2013, fans of the compelling drama and its various villains and antiheroes grieved the loss. After five years inside the twisted world of Walter White, the weekly dose of his dubious deeds would be sorely missed. But Breaking Bad was no ordinary show. It was a phenomenon of epic proportions. And what does every phenomenal show need? A spinoff.

Enter Better Call Saul, a prequel to the iconic series that became a TV drama sensation in its own right. Rather than follow a young Walter White or Jesse Pinkman, Better Call Saul follows the story of Jimmy McGill and his descent toward becoming the slimy defense attorney Saul Goodman.

Like its predecessor, Better Call Saul is a series filled to the brim with villains and antiheroes. Those looking for a sparkling protagonist won’t find one in either show. That said, the characters they do have are some of the best television has to offer.

In addition to Saul, himself, of course, there’s crime boss Gus Fring, Saul’s love interest Kim Wexler, and Mike Ehrmantraut, a former cop turned lethal career criminal. And while each character on that list is beloved by fans, no “best character” list would be complete without Lalo Salamanca, played by Tony Dalton. Lalo is a high-ranking cartel member and nephew of Hector Salamanca, boss of the Salamanca crime family.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton’s Favorite Scene

Though every Better Call Saul character is a triumph, Lalo Salamanca is particularly special. Despite his constant nefarious actions, fans can’t help but adore him for his odd yet compelling combination of charm and terror. In a series full of villains, Lalo stands alone as the very best.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Lalo is involved in a number of the series’ best scenes, and fans heap praise on the actor for them all. But which one is Tony Dalton’s personal favorite?

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Dalton answered this very question. At first, he understandably felt the choice a borderline impossible one to make. “That’s like saying what your favorite movie is,” he explained. “It’s different moments.”

For example, the moments that stuck with him most are those “where you’re just quiet, chewing, looking at somebody. Also, when you’re pissed off because they killed your cook, and when you’re smiling… it’s all part of the same job.”

After some careful consideration, however, Dalton finally chose a single scene. “The part where I’m with Saul,” the Better Call Saul star recalled. “And I ask him to tell me again that whole story. That was fun because it was this sort of mind f–k.”

“You’re telling this guy (Bob Odenkirk) who’s the lead, just to repeat his story over and over,” he continued. “See if you can find any kind of differences. There’s a lot of different things that you can play with as far as an actor in that scene.”