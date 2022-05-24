‘Better Call Saul’ Sees a Major Character Die in Season 6 Midseason Finale

The midseason finale for “Better Call Saul” shocked fans when the writers killed off one major character that’s been with the TV show since the beginning.

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead for the midseason finale of “Better Call Saul,” which aired on Monday, May 23 on AMC.

Patrick Fabian’s character Howard Hamlin learned the hard lesson behind “wrong place at the wrong time” in last night’s episode. Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) had just finished humiliating Howard in the courtroom. He decided to visit their apartment to issue his threats and promise revenge for the scheme they pulled on him. But little did Howard know that Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) was also present.

Lalo didn’t want anyone to know his movements, so he shot and killed Hamlin in cold blood. The sudden, shocking death during the midseason finale completely changed the direction of “Better Call Saul” Season 6. Rarely have Jimmy’s two worlds intersected like that, but now they’ve done so in such a way that a man lies dead at Jimmy and Kim’s feet.

But, if you ask Kim actress Rhea Seehorn, the couple still doesn’t comprehend that people can get hurt around them if they’re not careful.

“I mean, this is the embodiment of what Kim and Jimmy have been pretending is not true this whole season – that there are no consequences to their actions,” Seehorn told Deadline earlier. “That they’re not actually harming anyone. And now a person is dying at their feet, and I think that is a seismic shift that would happen in somebody when that goes down. It remains to be seen where Kim will go with that, what she will do with it. It’s traumatic.”

Kim was likely as shell-shocked as the viewers when Lalo took Howard down. But Patrick Fabian, who knew about the death ahead of time, felt more apprehensive than anything.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Patrick Fabian Talks His Character’s Shocking Death

Apparently, “Better Call Saul” star Patrick Fabian knew about Howard Hamlin’s death before the show even started shooting. But everyone else didn’t find out until they read the scripts for episode seven. This gave Fabian a lot of time to think about his coming demise and what that meant for the character.

“I was on Howard’s side. He’s like a prophet who has seen the burning bush, but nobody believes in burning bushes,” Fabian told The Hollywood Reporter. “And he’s got the evidence to back it up; he cracks the case. He knows he’s right, but it doesn’t work out. And by the time Lalo comes in during that final scene, I also had a sense of dread when I was reading it.”

That dread comes from not only losing your job but also losing this character that you’ve become attached to over the last six or seven years.

“As an actor, there’s still plausible deniability in you that this is actually going to happen,” Fabian explained. “And then when I read it, it was so abrupt and such a turn. But it also feels like Howard is done in that office scene with Cliff [Ed Begley Jr.]. He tries to explain it, but Cliff is like, ‘It’s over. Even if you’re right, it’s over.’ Jimmy and Kim have undressed him in his own office and exposed him. It’s a humiliation of untold proportions, and then the final scene is just a real gut punch.”

A gut punch that all the viewers felt. Don’t miss the return of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 when it airs on July 11 on AMC.