‘Better Call Saul’ Star Patrick Fabian Discusses What’s Next for Howard Hamlin

Better Call Saul star Patrick Fabian sat down to discuss what’s in store for his character Howard Hamlin recently. And after last week’s explosive two-part premiere, we were excited to hear about the details.

But unfortunately, he was pretty tight-lipped about Hamlin and the season ahead, which seems right. Let’s face it, ever since creator Vince Gilligan and then-producer Peter Gould brought Breaking Bad to the screen in 2008, they haven’t been big on spoilers.

However, Fabian was quick to share what he wanted to happen in the twisted crime story. And we can say that the unanswered wish is a bit of a teaser on its own.

Apparently, Patrick Fabian has been wanting to share a scene with Mike Ehrmantraut since the very start of filming. But Banks thought the meet-up would be a bad idea. So, all we know at this point is that the two never meet in person.

“We were starting to film Season 2 and I called Jonathan Banks, and I was like, ‘Jonathan, I really hope I get to have a scene with you. I’d really like Howard and Mike to have a scene,” he shared with Pop Culture. “He just goes, ‘No, you don’t, Patrick. You with me?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you know what? Maybe you’re right. Maybe that’s not a good idea.'”

Aside from that small tidbit, Patrick Fabian only promised that season 6, which will be the final run for Better Call Saul, has an amazing and intense ending.

Patrick Fabian Promises a ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ For Season Six

As the actor continued, he noted that Gould and Gilligan are talented writers who never just write for the sake of shock and awe. All the crazy antics that play out on screen always come full circle. And that’s exactly what is going to happen when the series comes to an end.

“The great thing about the writers, about Peter [Gould] and Vince [Gilligan], is that they don’t do anything just for show or just as a splash to be like, ‘Ooh, wouldn’t it be great if this happened?'” Fabian shared. “All the things that we find out that happen in Season 6, whether they cross or they don’t cross, are in service to the story that they set up.”

“[This season] really delivers on all the things that you want it to deliver and it answers questions and it’s exhilarating,” he added, “It’s a rollercoaster ride. but nobody wants a rollercoaster to end. They want to go again.”

You can watch the series play out every Monday on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.