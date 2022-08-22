‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale TV Ratings Revealed

Fans are still talking about the dramatic finale of Better Call Saul. The hugely anticipated series finale closed the door on the Breaking Bad universe in a fitting fashion. But how many people tuned into the huge TV event?

According to a report from Variety, the finale of Better Call Saul was the most watched episode of the season with an estimated audience of 2.7 million households. The episode also averaged 1.1 million in the adult 25-54 demographic. This makes Better Call Saul the third most watched cable drama of the current TV season.

Critics and fans alike responded positively to the final episode. The series is also up for seven Emmy Awards at this year’s awards ceremony. Nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn.

‘Better Call Saul”s Successful Finale

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks released a statement to detail his and the studio’s excitement for the performance of Better Call Saul.

“There has been so much said about this final season of Better Call Saul, so many accolades directed at this extraordinary piece of television – from viewers, critics and everyone else who knows what an accomplishment it is to deliver entertainment at this level,” McDermott said. “I just want to cap this final season by saying thank you.”

His statement continued by saying, “Thanks to Peter and Vince and the entire creative team, including Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein. Thanks to Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo and the entire cast. Thanks to our partners at Sony and to every viewer who went along on this legendary ride,” said “We are so proud to have been the home of Better Call Saul for all these years and unforgettable seasons. Now we put this series up on the mantel as a reminder of the excellence we all aspire to every day.”

Bob Odenkirk Thanks the Fans

The epic finale was emotional for the stars of Better Call Saul just as it was for viewers. Saul Goodman himself Bob Odenkirk posted a heartfelt thank you video on Twitter where he addressed his gratitude for getting the chance to play such a memorable character.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul,” Odenkirk said. “I’m not good answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully. It’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

“Thank you for watching. I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part. But I hope I earned it over six seasons,” Odenkirk said. “The cast around me Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean. Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, and everyone else. I mean, Giancarlo Esposito. They all made me a better actor than I am just working with them or watching them work. It’s been an unbelievable experience.”