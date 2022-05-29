‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Peter Gould Thinks Fan Concern for Kim Wexler is Warranted

With only six more episodes left in Better Call Saul, everyone—including us—is looking for all clues that could tip them off to what’s ahead in the much-anticipated series finale. And fans are honing in on one from the latest episode that could signal some news for Kim Wexler.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

This week’s mid-season finale brought maybe one of the biggest twists since the Breaking Bad prequel opened in 2015. Howard Hamlin met his shocking end while in Jimmy and Kim’s apartment, and the not-so-surprising killer was Lalo Salamanca.

With the TV series not picking back up until July 11th, fans won’t learn why Lalo was with the legal duo for at least another six weeks. They’ll also be spending countless nights wondering if Jimmy and Kim had anything to do with the murder. But more importantly, they’re still waiting to find out Kim’s fate. And that answer may not come until the final Better Call Saul episode.

To add to the mystery of Kim, the writers added a cryptic flash-forward scene when season 6 opened. In it, fans can see someone ripping apart Saul’s house during the Breaking Bad era.

Now that Kim’s life is looking to be on shakier ground, people have taken to dissecting the sequence by looking for all signs that point towards her being alive. And a few clever sleuths noticed one small detail that hints that She may still be a part of Jimmy’s life in the more current day—the toilet seat is down.

Who Left Jimmy’s Toilet Seat Down on ‘Better Call Saul’?

Obviously, the clue could mean many things. Kim isn’t the only person that Jimmy knows who is civilized enough to lower a toilet seat. But, she’s definitely one of the few. So, fan theories are circulating about her living past this summer’s conclusion.

And the theories are so popular that they came up during an interview between Variety and Better Call Saul co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould. However, Gould isn’t known for giving up spoilers. And he isn’t going to start now. But he was willing to tease a little about his plans for the feisty attorney.

“All I can say is that the greatest compliment we could have is that folks are worried about Kim Wexler… and you should be,” he said.

What we do know is that the entire season is surrounding Lalo’s search for vengeance, though. And as far as we know, he’s not on good terms with Jimmy and Kim. So the fact that he was in their apartment and they were still alive is another mystery in itself.

But nothing will make sense until we learn what exactly Lalo’s uncle Hector said to him during the season 6 opener.

As a recap, the kingpin was determined to cross over the border and take out Gus. But Hector set him on another path that is slowly playing out as we head towards the series finale.

“He has a plan of what he should be doing and where he should be going,” Lalo’s Tony Dalton told Newsweek. “[But] when he talks to his uncle, he thinks of an even better way to approach this situation, which he could definitely end up winning.”