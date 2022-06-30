‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Says Fan Theories for Walt and Jesse’s Return Have It All Wrong

The final run of episodes of AMC’s Better Call Saul are set to air in just a few weeks. Fan excitement is at an all-time high to see how the award-winning series wraps up. But fans are most excited by the idea of seeing Albequrque’s most notorious meth-making duo make their long-awaited return.

Fans were thrilled to learn that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will both appear as their Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Details remain scarce on how the characters will return, but that hasn’t stopped fans from presenting their own theories.

Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the final season. He acknowledged hearing some of the fan theories on the internet. But so far he has yet to see one come close to what will happen on screen.

“I’ve heard [fan] theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould said. “And I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact… I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

The Right Time For Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul, as well as Breaking Bad, is extremely popular. Critics have often called both shows some of the best in the history of TV. That’s a lot of pressure for Gould and the writers to live up to. Gould co-created the show with Breaking Bad auteur Vince Gilligan. Neither one of them wanted to jump the gun in bringing those classic characters to this new world. Gould said the wait will be worth it once fans see it play out this season.

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” Gould said. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in Season one, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut. I hope you agree when you see it.”

Aaron Paul was equally protective of the character he portrays. While speaking to EW in 2018, Paul said he knew Gould and Gilligan wouldn’t waste the chance to bring Jesse to Better Call Saul. He trusted they would wait for the right time, and the final season appears to be that time.

“If Vince decided to put Jesse in Better Call Saul, it’s going to be for a reason, and that reason’s going to be very satisfying for me,” Paul said. “I trust in Vince. I don’t think he would just do that to satisfy the fans. It would have a purpose, and whether or not he decides to find that purpose or searches for the purpose, I don’t know. But if he does find that purpose, I’m happy to jump on board.”