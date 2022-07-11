‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Says Show’s Final Episodes Change ‘Breaking Bad’

Better Call Saul‘s final episodes are upon us, and showrunner Peter Gould is dropping some hints about how the TV series could shake out. The final episodes of Better Call Saul are set to be eventful. Fans of Breaking Bad will learn how Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) evolved into the criminal lawyer he is known and adored in Better Call Saul.

“I got to say these last six episodes take some turns that I know I didn’t expect when we started this and I think it’s all completely organic,” told TV Insider. The midseason finale had one of the biggest shockers of the series. [Spoiler] Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) murder by Salamanca cartel member Lalo (Tony Dalton).

Events in the Better Call Saul Finale will echo into Breaking Bad

Expect even more surprises as the season progresses, according to Gould. “My hope is that you’ll watch it and be stunned and surprised and it’ll make you think.” However, the showrunner doesn’t just want to shock fans. He wants to make sure the series comes to a satisfying conclusion. [Hopefully] you’ll have the feeling that I have, which is there’s no other way, really, it could have gone.”

Peter Gould has a great track record when it comes to electric series finales. Many fans hold the final episode of Gould’s Breaking Bad as the gold standard on how to finish a series. However, the showrunner warns viewers not just to expect fireworks. “There are other surprises yet to come, not all of them involve a bullet.”

Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) involvement in Jimmy’s future as Saul is one of the last major uncertainties going into the previous round of episodes. The character obviously doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad. She is also notably absent from the black-and-white flashforwards throughout earlier seasons of Better Call Saul. However, as Season 6 promotional content indicated, new information is on the way.

Should we expect Breaking Bad cameos in the final episodes of Better Call Saul?

Long-time fans are also hoping for appearances from Breaking Bad leads Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Peter Gould doesn’t totally rule it out. “Everything you see coming up is going to throw Breaking Bad into a new light.” When questioned directly about a possible appearance by Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Gould is a bit coy. “We did say that you would see Walt and Jesse… I don’t know that I definitely said it was going to be Aaron and Bryan,” the producer teased.

Regardless of cameos from characters from Breaking Bad, Gould says the show will be impacted by Saul. It sounds like the final episodes of Better Call Saul will make fans reevaluate Breaking Bad. “Folks who watch this show are going to see a different Breaking Bad than they would have before these last few episodes.”