‘Better Call Saul’ Slapped With Major Lawsuit by Real-Life Tax Company

Better Call Saul is getting ever closer to the highly-anticipated series finale. Viewers are eating up every second. But the show just hit a legal hurdle that might require a real-life Saul Goodman to address.

The show is getting slapped with a lawsuit. Better Call Saul allegedly ripped off a tax company’s trademark and image.

Viewers will remember season six ramped up with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) scamming activity in an attempt to bring down Howard Hamlin. As part of their scheme, they enlisted the help of the Kettlemans from a memorable season one plot line. Betsy and Craig Kettleman were embezzling money and used Jimmy’s services to weasel off the hook.

Then in season six, Betsy and Craig are now running a shady tax company called Sweet Liberty Tax Services. They advertised their outfit with a giant inflatable Statue of Liberty that looked very familiar to fans who have been watching since Breaking Bad. Jimmy and Kim eventually forced Betsy and Craig to play patsies for their scheme.

Better Call Saul Hit By Lawsuit

Now, Better Call Saul and AMC are facing a legal battle of their own for their use of the Statue of Liberty as imagery. The lawsuit comes from Liberty Tax Services, a real-life tax company that uses the Statue of Liberty for advertising purposes, like the fictional Sweet Liberty Tax Services.

The suit claims the show intentionally misused and ripped off its image. Furthermore, they allege the show’s shady tax service represents “dilution, defamation, disparagement, and injurious falsehoods.” As a result, their brand became significantly damaged.

“Out of all the names Defendants could have used for the tax business portrayed in Episode 2. They decided not to be original at all, but instead rip off the famous Liberty Tax trademarks. Which have been used for over 25 years. And mimic an actual Liberty Tax location just by adding the word ‘Sweet’ in front of Liberty Tax’s trademark,” the lawsuit alleges.

How the suit will play out remains to be seen. Better Call Saul clearly used the Sweet Liberty Tax Services name as a way to introduce the inflatable Statue of Liberty Breaking Bad fans recognize from Saul Goodman’s strip mall office. But whether the writers used the image with malicious intent toward Liberty Tax Services must be proven in court.

Better Call Saul is only two episodes away from completing its final season on TV. Viewers have hung on to every moment to see how the events play into Breaking Bad. Fan anticipation is so high the new lawsuit likely won’t get in the way of the series finale. But AMC and Better Call Saul are a long way from finishing up their activities in the courtroom.