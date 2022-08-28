‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About His Toughest Scenes

Bob Odenkirk claims one facet of Better Call Saul made Jimmy McGill (AKA Saul Goodman) tough to play for the entire tv series. The Breaking Bad spin-off recently wrapped its final season to critical acclaim. The finale was AMC’s most-watched television episode since 2017.

Better Call Saul flashes back to show how Jimmy McGill, a failing lawyer, transforms into the ambulance chaser Saul Goodman fans encountered in Breaking Bad. Odenkirk’s Jimmy begins the show trying to stay out of trouble. Slowly as the series progresses, Jimmy devolves. By season six he has been consumed by scamming, murder, and corruption. The deterioration of Jimmy and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) relationship is one outcome of this. They were best friends and confidants at the series start. However, by season 5 they marry. Of course, their relationship quickly disintegrates because Kim realizes they’ve both become too morally corrupt.

Jimmy experiences a lot of change and turmoil throughout the series. However, Odenkirk says the most challenging scenes to film were those in which Jimmy and Kim had to deceive each other. Kim and Jimmy know each other so well that it’s tough to pull off a lie between the pair. According to Odenkirk, not only were these types of scenes the most complicated for him, but they also had to be rehearsed multiple times before cameras started rolling.

Kim and Jimmy’s relationship is the heart of Better Call Saul

“It’s very hard for [Jimmy and Kim] to lie to each other, Odenkirk recently told Entertainment Weekly. “Those were the hardest scenes because those two characters pick up on such small details from everyone around them. Rhea and I would have to go over [those scenes repeatedly]. A lot of times, we would try to figure out ways for one character not to be looking at the other character when they told the fib.”

Odenkirk gives a specific example of his character deceiving Kim on Better Call Saul. “Like, when Jimmy says he’s going to go to the desert, he’s going to get this money, and ‘Trust me, it’s going to be great. It’s going to be fine.’ And then he hugs her, and you see his face drop over her shoulder. Trying to lie to each other in those characters was really hard because we just were playing these two characters who were sharp as sh–.” It’s the sort of attention to detail that endeared fans to the series for years.

Saul Goodman’s journey came to an end this year. However, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s masterful performances are still being recognized. Odenkirk has been nominated for Emmys in the past. This year, Odenkirk is up for Lead Actor again and Seehorn is contending for Supporting Actress. Neither has won yet, but maybe this will finally be their chance to take home the gold.