‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.

As expected, season six of Better Call Saul marked a lot of turns for the beloved show. Since the show is a prequel to Breaking Bad, major characters not seen there met definitive ends this season. Fan favorite (and arguably a lead character) Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) died in a hail of gunfire this season. Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) also met untimely ends, even sharing a grave in a recent episode. Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) left Jimmy after realizing they were not only bad for each other, but those around them. Jimmy McGill also fully embraced his Saul Goodman alter ego, marking the final chapter of the story.

Bob Odenkirk weighs in on fan speculation

With only 2 episodes left, fans are going beyond the pale with their predictions of how things will wrap up. Bob Odenkirk himself reads the online fan speculation, he revealed recently on The Today Show. “You know I read the comments and I’d say about one out of every nine people gets it dead right,” he said. “But I’m not going to say which one,” Odenkirk teased.

With only one out of nine fans scoring with their prediction, it sounds like the obvious ending might be out. Many fans have pointed out that Jimmy’s journey of going from mostly good to crooked mirrors Breaking Bad‘s Walter White. Following that logic, Jimmy’s fate would be as grim as Walt’s in the series finale of Breaking Bad. However, going by Odenkirk’s comment about fan theories, that seems unlikely. Other fans insist that Carol Burnett’s character, the clever and headstrong Marion, will force Jimmy on the ropes. Those fans think there’s a chance Jimmy will survive but will be forced to carry on as a mundane average Joe. Other theories floated out there involve Jimmy finally going to prison, or running away with Kim.

It seems highly unlikely that Jimmy will meet a happy end when Better Call Saul finally wraps. However, Bob Odenkirk and company might be keeping us on our toes. We will all know for sure when the finale airs on August 15th on AMC.