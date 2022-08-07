‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Major Changes Heading Toward Series Finale

There are only 2 episodes of Better Call Saul left, and Bob Odenkirk has hinted at some big changes for his character with the time remaining. The series is already being hailed as classic tv alongside other AMC hits like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. This last season has already seen significant changes, with only a few episodes remaining before the spectacular Breaking Bad spinoff concludes. The writers have already answered so many questions posed by the series. Characters not featured in Breaking Bad have met certain doom, while others have sidestepped the events of the parent series.

The latest episodes clarified why Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) is never seen in Breaking Bad. It also explained why Jimmy McGill permanently took on the Saul Goodman persona. The two events, of course, are linked. Kim finally realizes that her relationship with Jimmy is bad for both of them, and not only leaves Jimmy but her law career, too. This causes Jimmy to fully embrace his slimy lawyer alter ego, Saul Goodman, as his true identity. However, since Better Call Saul also has another timeline to deal with in the black and white post-Breaking Bad era, Jimmy’s adventure isn’t quite finished yet.

Bob Odenkirk recently offered a sneak peek of what to expect from the final episodes of Better Call Saul. The actor goes into the differences between playing the different sides of Jimmy and Saul. However, he alludes that it’s an internal struggle.

Bob Odenkirk hints at a big character shift in the final 2 episodes

“I discovered that Saul is a much easier character to play than Jimmy,” he told Deadline recently. “The last couple of episodes, he becomes a much richer character again.” Odenkirk hints that the last couple of episodes will show a more dynamic side of the character. “He’s no longer hiding behind that facade, and he’s actually very much confronting the demons inside him in the last four episodes of the season.”

Whatever demons Jimmy is supposed to be facing at the conclusion of Better Call Saul, he hasn’t yet confronted them. Jimmy (as Cinnabon employee Gene Takovic) is still running devious scams in season 6, episode 11’s “Breaking Bad.” Odenkirk’s claims tease at a major shift for Jimmy. It’s possible that Jimmy might have a peaceful ending. Alternatively, maybe it’s not such a good thing that Jimmy faces his demons head-on. With so many dark things happening to the character over the years, maybe Jimmy can’t handle it.

That’s the ultimate question looming over Better Call Saul. Since the series also serves as a sequel to Breaking Bad, we will hopefully learn how things pan out for Jimmy. Will the series’ writers give Jimmy a chance at redemption, or will he be killed off in the end like Walter White was? We will all find out when the final episode airs on August 15th.