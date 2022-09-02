‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals What He Wants to Do Next

Better Call Saul just ended its 6-year tv run, but at age 59, star Bob Odenkirk would like to do more action roles. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Odenkirk worked primarily in comedy. He had mostly minor parts in sketch shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show. Odenkirk was primarily a writer on both of those shows. He would later appear alongside David Cross on the cult classic Mr. Show with Bob and David. He also collaborated on projects like Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Odenkirk, who ran a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival this week, shared his plans for after Better Call Saul. He stated that he realized the action scenes he performed in the 2021 action thriller Nobody were reminiscent of the slapstick fights found in early Jackie Chan projects. Those fights felt like a throwback to his days doing sketch comedy. Finding a new genre that plays to his strengths really seems to appeal to Bob Odenkirk.

How Nobody made Bob Odenkirk rethink his career

“I was very surprised by Nobody,” Bob Odenkirk told Deadline. “I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself…I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy…I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in [the] future.” Odekirk also speculated on why Nobody seemed to click so well with audiences. “It’s almost like people like to see older people lose their shit. Why does that seem to make sense to everyone? It’s funny,” he quipped.

Bob Odenkirk has already demonstrated his talent for leading an action flick with Nobody. If the rumors surrounding a possible sequel are correct, this would be the perfect time for him to try his hand at another genre. Though Nobody wasn’t a huge box office success, it was released when many were avoiding theaters due to COVID-19. The film has since been on the streaming service HBO Max and has earned a lot of goodwill. A sequel would probably do very well, especially with all of the goodwill Odenkirk is getting for Better Call Saul.

Even though Bob Odenkirk is a little mature to jump into an acting career, it’s not unprecedented. Liam Neeson was largely a dramatic actor before landing the lead in 2008’s Taken at age 58. He’s essentially been an action star ever since.