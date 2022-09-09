‘Better Call Saul’ Star Giancarlo Esposito Pitches Idea for Another ‘Breaking Bad’ Prequel

Giancarlo Esposito plays Gus Fring as part of Better Call Saul and the actor has some ideas for another Breaking Bad prequel. There are some questions about Gus’ background. Some of those did get answered. But there remain more that await some answers. Also, storylines appear to be there for more Breaking Bad prequels. What is Esposito thinking about for his character? He talked about it a little bit.

“I’ve always kept these [Breaking Bad] pillars in my head, as much as I’ve wanted so much as an actor to explore Gus’s previous life — Gus’ life in Chile, all these things,” Esposito said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So now, even though his two-show ride as Gus is over, there is a yearning inside me, and I keep coming back to the Rise of Gus.

Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’ Talked About Future Projects

“It fits the puzzle, and we could see where he had come from and maybe explore more of who he really is underneath the mask,” he said. “[Gould and Gilligan] have exactly said that — it’s not over till it’s over, and you never know. I totally believe that they should take a break. It’s an intense world to live in for a while. And they both have skills in other areas and should tell those stories too. But I’m not averse to one day coming back to him. I just hope if that is supposed to happen, that it’s sometime before I’m 90.”

Now that Better Call Saul has ended its very popular run, what does star Bob Odenkirk want to do next? He told Deadline that he was quite surprised by a project named Nobody. Odenkirk said that he got involved in that project. He did it because he had a feeling. The character he was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind you would see in an action film.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself…I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action,” Odenkirk said. “I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy. I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in [the] future.”

Fans watched intently as Jimmy McGill would turn into Saul Goodman on the show. What were some of the toughest scenes for Odenkirk in the show? He would mention scenes between Jimmy and Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn. Odenkirk said it was really hard for Jimmy and Kim to lie to one another. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he would talk at length about doing those scenes over and over again with the actress.