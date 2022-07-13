‘Better Call Saul’ Stars Killed Off in Season 6 Pose for Epic Selfie: ‘Together Forever’

During this week’s “Better Call Saul” episode, another major character bit the dust and joined Patrick Fabian’s Howard Hamlin in a joint grave.

WARNING! Major spoilers ahead for “Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 8, “Point and Shoot,” which aired on AMC on Monday, July 11.

Before the midseason hiatus, TV fans watched in shock as Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) murdered Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) in cold blood. He then tasked Jimmy or Kim with murdering Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), but the hit didn’t go as planned. Instead, Gus and Lalo confronted one another, with Gus getting off a lucky shot that killed Lalo.

At the end of the episode, we see that Lalo and Howard are buried in the same grave underneath the construction of Gus’s meth lab. The same lab “Breaking Bad” fans recognize, and one that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman used often. Now, those fans won’t be able to look at those lab scenes without thinking about Howard and Lalo buried beneath the cement.

To commemorate the double “Better Call Saul” deaths, Fabian took to Twitter to post a sweet photo of him and Dalton in the mountains of Los Angeles. “Together Forever. #BetterCallSaul,” Fabian captioned the post.

Fans loved the duo’s smiling pic, with over 100,000 liking the post and another 8,000 retweeting it as of Wednesday evening. Many commented on the post to connect it to “Breaking Bad” or applaud the duo’s brief on-screen chemistry.

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton Breaks Down His Character’s Death Scene

“Better Call Saul” fans couldn’t believe it when they witnessed two major character deaths back to back. Tony Dalton told Variety he couldn’t believe it either.

“It was a while back, but I got a call before we started shooting during the pandemic. I got a Zoom call from [creators] Vince [Gilligan] and Peter [Gould],” Dalton explained. “It was more about how excited they were about what happens than they were about me dying. Like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to be crazy what’s going to happen.'”

Dalton added, “They were talking about Howard’s death and that I kill him, and then they’re like, ‘And then you die.’ I was just thankful that I got the job and worked with these guys and the character became so integral to the story. You don’t get gigs like that very often.”

“Better Call Saul” fans were curious if Lalo’s storyline would somehow turn into the fast-forwarded timeline on “Breaking Bad,” but no dice. As for seeing his body and knowing where it lies during the flagship show, Dalton called it “very weird.”

“They put the episode on at Tribeca and just seeing me and Howard dead in the pit, it was like ‘Damn, man. So all of ‘Breaking Bad’ I’m there? They’re walking on my grave?'” Dalton told the outlet. “That’s insane. I wouldn’t have even conceived anything like that.”

Catch the next episode of “Better Call Saul” this Monday, July 18, on AMC.