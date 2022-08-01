‘Better Call Saul’: The Surprising Character Who Could Make a Return

With only three episodes of Better Call Saul remaining, fans are speculating on familiar faces that might return before the series ends. For the past few weeks, fans have been anticipating the series finale. Between Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, these characters have been with us for 14 years. It’s been a phenomenal run.

As we enter the last three episodes of Better Call Saul, creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould are pulling out all the stops. The last two chapters will be authored by Gilligan and Gould. Gilligan will be helming the penultimate episode, “Waterworks.” Meanwhile, Gould will direct the series finale, “Saul Gone,” which will air on August 15.

Season 6’s second half features several guest appearances. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are said to return in the pointedly titled Episode 11, “Breaking Bad,” as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The guest appearances also ramped up in Episode 10, “Nippy.” Except for Bob Odenkirk, writers Gilligan and Gould scratched their entire main cast from the script. The rest of the episode’s guest cast were heavy hitters. Jim O’Heir from Parks and Recreation as security guard Frank and noted character actor Pat Healy as cab driver Jeff. To top it all off, classic tv royalty Carol Burnett starred as Jeff’s mother, Marion. Now, in a recent spot on the Chicago Cubs’ broadcast booth, it appears that Odenkirk has confirmed at least one of those unique guests will be reappearing.

Odenkirk teased about a familiar face popping back up in Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. He stopped by the broadcast booth to chat baseball and Better Call Saul. In a Reddit thread zeroing in on a likely reappearance of Marion, commenter Triples_Alley quoted Odenkirk. “Carol Burnett joins us for the last four episodes … well, she’s in a couple — I won’t spoil that — she’s in the show,” the Redditor quoted Odekirk as saying. Was Odenkirk just stoking the fires, or did he let a major spoiler slip?

On one hand, it seems pretty obvious that Carol Burnett will return as Marion. Why cast such an icon for one appearance? With only a few episodes left in the season, there’s a possibility the headstrong Marion will cause problems for Saul.

In a video for Vanity Fair, Odenkirk hinted at Burnett’s character having a larger purpose. “She is related to someone you’ve met in the show,” Odenkirk teased. [But] it would take you a while to figure that out.” Her presence in “Nippy,” on the other hand, is indisputably more important than her appearances would indicate. It appears that we’ll be seeing even more of Carol Burnett on Better Call Saul.