‘Better Call Saul’ Teaser Reveals ‘Station 19’ Star Is Joining the Show

Just days before the premiere of the second half of “Better Call Saul” season 6, it’s been revealed that “Station 19” star Pat Healy has joined the hit AMC TV series for its final episodes.

According to Cinema Blend, the “Station 19” actor joined “Better Call Saul” as the cab driver Jeff. Along with “Station 19,” Healy has appeared in “Shameless,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” and “24.” He will also be in the upcoming TV series “George And Tammy” alongside Jessica Chasten and Michael Shannon.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with TV Insider, “Better Call Saul” showrunner Peter Gould shares details about the upcoming premiere of the second part of the show’s sixth season. “It’s one of the most nail-biting hours of TV I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Although the first episode is definitely going to be intense, the “Better Call Saul” showrunner says there will be the series’ trademark humor throughout the final episodes. “Some episodes have some of the biggest laughs we’ve ever had on the show.”

Gould also spoke about Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their “Breaking Bad” roles for the “Better Call Saul” final season. “We did say that you would see Walt and Jesse. I don’t know that I definitely said it was going to be Aaron and Bryan.”

In regards to any shocking situations in the final episodes, Gould says there are plenty of surprises still to come. “Some of them delightful, some scary. But the hope is that you’ll see these left turns and also think, ‘There’s no other way that could have gone’. By the time we’re done, you’re not going to see ‘Breaking Bad’ the same way.”

Bryan Cranston Shares How Much of Him ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Will See in the Final Episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’

During his recent appearance on SMX’s Basic! podcast, Bryan Cranston reveals how much of his Walter White will appear in the final episodes of “Better Call Saul.”

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there’s a scene where I’m in without him,” Cranston explained. “And then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”

However, Cranston stated that because he and Aaron shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence, he doesn’t know which “Better Call Saul” episode they’re actually in. You’re gonna find out.”

Meanwhile, Cranston spoke about how the “Better Call Saul” team got him and Aaron to the set without anyone really knowing. “They flew us in privately into Albuquerque, went to a private area of the airport, [and] as soon as we got off the plane, there was an SUV waiting for us at the steps. So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and into the car. We were completely cloaked. It’s very ‘Breaking Bad’. It was exciting because no one knew, or could know, that we were in town.”