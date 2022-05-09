‘Better Call Saul’: Is This ‘Breaking Bad’ Character’s Death on Jimmy’s Hands?

“Better Call Saul” brought back a “Breaking Bad” character in last week’s episode whose future death could be on Jimmy’s hands.

WARNING! Massive spoilers ahead for “Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 4, “Hit and Run,” which aired on Monday, May 2, on AMC. Spoilers ahead for “Breaking Bad” Season 2 as well.

During “Hit & Run,” several new clients flooded Jimmy McGill’s office after word came out that he represented Lalo Salamanca. One of those new clients was Spooge (David Ury) who fans first met during “Breaking Bad” Season 2 in 2009. The events of this “Better Call Saul” episode occur about four years before Spooge dies in “Breaking Bad,” per Screen Rant.

When fans met Spooge in the original series, he was a meth addict married to a fellow addict and caring for a young son. He has to procure money for Jesse Pinkman, so Spooge offers to pay with money from a stolen ATM. But Spooge’s attempts to break open the ATM go wrong, and he ends up murdered by his own wife, who was high at the time.

But Spooge looks totally different in his “Better Call Saul” cameo than he did at the time of his death. He either hasn’t gotten involved in meth yet or has his addiction under control, per Screen Rant. In “Breaking Bad,” Spooge boasted terrible skin sores on his face as well as erratic and nervous behavior. But he’s totally calm inside Jimmy’s office when he comes to him for help.

Spooge never clarifies what he needs help with legally. But we assume it has to be something shady. Especially given that he knows the Salamancas and has come to Jimmy asking for help.

Here’s How Jimmy Could Contribute to Spooge’s Death From This ‘Better Call Saul’ Cameo

We know that Jimmy specializes in legal loopholes, finding ways for criminals like Lalo to get off the hook. If he does the same thing for Spooge, then that could lead to Spooge continuing his life of crime and spiraling into meth addiction.

Based on what we see of Spooge in this “Better Call Saul” episode, his gruesome death only comes after he’s become addicted. He hasn’t reached that point when he meets Jimmy for the first time. But it could come in the near future. That addiction is more likely to occur if Jimmy takes on Spooge’s case. And gets him out of legal trouble with no consequences.

If Jimmy doesn’t find a loophole, then Spooge might have ended up in court-mandated rehab. Or something else to stave off his addiction. But if Jimmy helps Spooge return to his life of crime, then he indirectly plays a role in Spooge becoming a meth-addicted parent who dies via an ATM smashing his skull in.