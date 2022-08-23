‘Better Call Saul’: Why Kim’s Fate Is Far Worse Than Jimmy’s at the End of the Show

Kim was one of the few main characters on Better Call Saul not in Breaking Bad, leading many fans to believe she would suffer a grim fate. Fans speculated endlessly about the lawyer, played by Rhea Seehorn, and what happened to her before the events of Breaking Bad. Last week Better Call Saul ended its 6 season run, turning the last page on the Breaking Bad Universe. Though Kim’s fate wasn’t as final as other characters, it is bleak on another level.

Better Call Saul is a continuation of Breaking Bad. It follows the story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) as he descends through the identities of Saul Goodman and Gene Takovic. However, Rhea Seehorn’s performance as Kim Wexler made her as essential to the series as Bob Odenkirk. Most of the major plot points in Better Call Saul, which ultimately became both a prequel and a sequel to Breaking Bad, were born from Kim and Jimmy’s inability to exist as a couple without leaving a trail of dead bodies and ruined lives in their wake.

Among the long list of victims from the two TV shows, Howard Hamlin’s death was undoubtedly the most tragic for Kim. A rival lawyer but a good man at heart, his demise came after he got caught up in Kim and Jimmy’s schemes. The death pushed her over the edge. Unable to continue living with Jimmy or stay in Albuquerque, she gives up practicing law permanently. She then moves to a depressing life in Florida working on online catalogs and brochures for a sprinkler company.

Better Call Saul’s ending was especially bleak

After years of successfully hiding in Omaha as Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic, Jimmy finally reaches out to Kim. However, this sets off a domino effect of poor decisions that gets him arrested and locked up for 86 years. Kim manages to avoid getting caught by the law. Even so, Kim’s life without the Law or Jimmy seems like an empty one. A fate possibly worse than prison.

Imagining a character as smart, ambitious, and creative as Kim living out her life as an office drone is depressing. Some Better Call Saul fans believe she might go back into practicing the law. However, it just seems unlikely. Kim hasn’t quite forgiven herself for what happened to Howard. Rhea Seehorn seems to agree.

“[Kim] is a shell of a person who just doesn’t want to be looked at anymore, she said in an interview with AMC. “She wants to just be gray and blend in and disappear … She created this other persona and decided, ‘This is all I get in life. This is all I get. I can’t be trusted to make any decisions. [Or] be trusted to be a leader. I can’t be trusted to pass judgment on things.” Kim essentially gives herself a prison sentence of sorts. “I just need to drive my car exactly the speed limit and keep my head down, make a decent living, have nice enough friends, a nice enough boyfriend and a jigsaw puzzle, and that’s what I deserve.’”