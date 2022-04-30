‘Better Call Saul’: Why Michael Mando’s Final Episode on Show Has Fans Calling for Him to Win an Emmy

When the hit TV series Breaking Bad went off the air in 2013, fans thought it couldn’t get any better. With its high-stakes drama, award-winning cast, and seemingly endless supply of memorable moments and lines, Breaking Bad was a truly special series to behold.

Then, two years later, Better Call Saul was announced, a spinoff series following not one of the major Breaking Bad characters but its comic relief, sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman.

Fans of Breaking Bad were, of course, interested in the new series. In their minds, however, nothing could rival the flagship show. Even if Better Call Saul was an enjoyable ride through Saul Goodman’s life, it wouldn’t be the landmark series that Breaking Bad became.

Now, with the final season of Better Call Saul well underway, it’s fair to say that fans were mistaken in the best possible way.

Better Call Saul not only rivals Breaking Bad in terms of action, drama, and impeccable acting but has also won the hearts of Breaking Bad fans everywhere. In the series’ six-season run, Better Call Saul has blown viewers away with its wealth of incredible characters, the talented actors behind each weaving a story that is sure to be enjoyed for years to come.

One actor, in particular, won fans over in his final episode in the series. As Better Call Saul draws to a close, the drama is at an all-time high, with characters facing their toughest struggles yet. For Michael Mando’s Better Call Saul character, Nacho, the Season 6 episode “Rock and Hard Place” marked the end of the road. But Nacho wasn’t going down without cementing himself as one of the greatest characters in the series.

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Demand Michael Mando Receive an Emmy

The Season 6 episode of Better Call Saul marks the death of Nacho, and Michael Mando gives his best performance of the series to mark the occasion. As he accepts his impending demise, Nacho admits that he assisted in the assassination attempt against Lalo Salamanca. In addition, it was he who caused the life-threatening stroke Hector suffered.

Michael Mando’s performance of Nacho’s final moments was spectacular. So spectacular, in fact, that Better Call Saul fans took to social media to demand the actor receive an Emmy award.

“I’m not a fan of Hollywood award shows,” one fan wrote. “But if there’s any rhyme or reason for having them anymore, they should give an Emmy to Michael Mando for his portrayal of Nacho. From beginning to end, he has shown some of the best acting chops on TV.”

“He took a character we knew nothing about and made him totally relevant in the Breaking Bad/Saul world,” another agreed. “This whole episode was a heartbreaker.”