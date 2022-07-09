‘Better Call Saul’: Will the Final Episodes of Season 6 Tie Into ‘Breaking Bad’?

The hit drama Better Call Saul follows the story of current lawyer and former con artist, Jimmy McGill, and his descent toward adopting the role of the slimy criminal defense attorney, Saul Goodman, who appears in Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul is a prequel to the record-breaking drama Breaking Bad. As such, the two have been inextricably linked from day one. The series even share a few pivotal characters. Until this point, however, they have remained separate stories.

The prequel centers around Saul. Meanwhile, the primary focus of the flagship show is Walter White, an overqualified high school teacher who turns to a life of crime following a diagnosis of terminal lung cancer.

As the prequel draws to a close, however, there’s a strong possibility that the two stories will finally converge. The first clue came when series producers hinted at a cameo from fan-favorite Breaking Bad characters, Walter and Jesse. Their accompanying actors, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, then confirmed it.

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad fans “will be very excited to see how and when we show up,” Aaron Paul revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone. “We were flown in, we were told we can’t leave. So we were almost like witnesses in a protection program,” Bryan Cranston added.

‘Better Call Saul’ Showrunner Hints at a Convergence With ‘Breaking Bad’

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould added more fuel to the ever-growing fire. “It’s one of the most nail-biting hours of TV I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said of the Season 6, part two premiere.

“Some episodes have some of the biggest laughs we’ve ever had on the show,” he continued before adding the detail that threw the fandom into chaos. “We did say that you would see Walt and Jesse. I don’t know that I definitely said it was going to be Aaron and Bryan.”

Could Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have made up the entire story about flying to New Mexico to appear in Better Call Saul? It’s certainly possible. Both men likely feel enough devotion toward the franchise and their characters to lie for them. Admittedly, however, an elaborate lie spread to multiple news outlets does seem a little far-fetched.

Regardless of the confusion as to who will play Walt and Jesse, fans can expect to see the characters. As such, there’s no doubt that the end of Better Call Saul will tie into Breaking Bad in some way.

And after adding that fans have more surprises in store, “some of them delightful, some scary,” Gould threw another Breaking Bad hint into the mix. “But the hope is that you’ll see these left turns and also think, ‘There’s no other way that could have gone,'” he said. “By the time we’re done, you’re not going to see Breaking Bad the same way.”