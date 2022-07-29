‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.

It’s been a long time coming. After all, co-creator Peter Gould said there would be seeing the Breaking Bad leads in the show’s final season.“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’” he said. “Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah.” Walter White actor Bryan Cranston recently spoke about being on the set of Better Call Saul to film scenes. He likened the top secret experience to being in witness protection.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement at AMC’s announcement. “I just looked at the title for the next episode of Better Call Saul…omfg” one fan tweeted. The fan attached the comment to a gif of Walter White in an iconic moment from the series. It’s clear fans really want to see Bryan Cranston appear as soon as possible.

I just looked at the title for the next episode of Better Call Saul…omfg pic.twitter.com/ROz0eKq90n — King Narukami (@KingNarukami45) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a writer for Better Call Saul spoke up about the fan buzz over the title. Thomas Schnauz took to his own Twitter to address the title, and give another crew member some kudos. “All credit goes to producer @futurejenn Carroll for picking the title of the next #BetterCallSaul episode,” he tweeted. “She emailed me the [episode] title “Breaking Bad” and I thought, “Perfect.”

All credit goes to producer @futurejenn Carroll for picking the title of the next #BetterCallSaul episode. She emailed me the 611 title “Breaking Bad” and I thought, “Perfect.” — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) July 28, 2022

Digging into the meaning of the Better Call Saul title

Is this merely a clever ruse? The episode synopsis is vague, and perhaps misleading. “The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels.” Obviously, this is supposed to lead viewers to believe that Walt and Jesse will appear in the episode. Is it conceivable that the pair will be revealed at some point in the future instead? However, viewers have noted that Saul Goodman’s first appearance in Breaking Bad was in the season 2 episode “Better Call Saul.”If Walt and Jesse appear in the following episode, it will be a nice circular callback to Saul’s first television appearance.

At the very least, it appears as though Better Call Saul may catch up with Walt during Heisenberg’s criminal empire’s height. It’s time to get a look at what motivates Gene the Cinnabon Manager after those black and white flashforwards. Does the knowledge of how Walt and Jesse end up drive Gene in some way towards the finale? With just three episodes left, time will tell.